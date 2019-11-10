The 2020 Waterloo annual budget and the appropriation of necessary funds to the city were approved by the Waterloo City Council during Thursday’s regular council meeting.
“I’m going to make a motion to approve resolution 2019-33 adopting the annual budget with the necessary funds for the operating of the city of Waterloo and amend it to include the transferring of $73,500 in property tax and $10,038 in computer aid from the capital fund to the general fund and increase the capital fund long-term borrowing proceeds by $83,538,” Alderman Tim Thomas said prior to the 2020 budget approval that includes a zero percent tax levy change from the 2019 budget.
The amendment to the annual budget resolution enables the reduction of the tax levy by $83,538 to the 2019 tax levy amount of $1,985,716. Principal and interest payments related to the new debt will begin in 2021.
“One major highlight for 2020 is that the council voted back in April to close Tax Incremental District (TID) number one. So that means that it frees up a significant amount of tax increment that previously was devoted to benefit the city in a variety of ways. One way that the tax increment benefited the city is that it paid for the entire State Highway 19 reconstruction project and it funded a number of other improvements and it was also set up to be a donor district for TID number two,” said Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen.
The closure of TID number one also allowed for $207,653 in state computer aid revenue to be shifted to the parks fund and $222,132 in state computer aid to be shifted to the capital fund.
The 2020 general fund expenditures are budgeted to increase by 4.9 percent, the cable television fund will see a 19.4 percent reduction with no property tax levy allocated, the fire/EMS fund is budgeted to increase by 8.7 percent and the parks fund reflects a revenue increase of 81.7 percent or $104,573 with expenditures increasing from $227,926 to $332,449 from the 2019 budget.
“The park (fund) carried a structural deficit for a number of years, so one policy outcome that the finance committee directed as part of this submittal is to come to remedy that. There is a significant increase in revenue for the park fund (and) it’s an additional $104,573 or 81.7 percent increase over the prior year,” Hansen said.
The debt services fund reflects a 29 percent reduction from the 2019 budget with Waterloo borrowing $645,555 to fund capital projects. Principal and interested related to this new debt will be deferred until 2021.
In 2020, capital project fund expenditures are budgeted at $1,304,683 which is a 24.6 percent or $393,452 reduction form 2019. Capital projects for 2020 include the new road construction of Bluegrass Trail and road improvements to Rood Avenue.
The library fund budget expenditures are budgeted to increase by 16.1 percent or $60,322 from the 2019 budgeted year.
“The finance committee put together the concept of applying $57,000 from existing library fund to cover allocated capital improvements,” Hansen said.
“This is a very dynamic year. It (is) the first time in the city’s history that a tax incremental finance district has ever been closed out so what that means is that we had to work through the allocation of those dollars across municipal priorities which is not a small task,” Hansen said thanking the finance committee members and participants for their budget preparation work.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a public access request from the Waterloo Trail Twisters Snowmobile Club.
“We’ve gotten permission from all the property owners involved,” Thomas said in regard to the club’s public access request.
- Approved an ordinance creating requirements related to the installation of a Knox Box system for certain structures in the city.
A Knox Box is a wall-mounted box that holds building keys for fire and police departments and emergency medical services that can be retrieved in an emergency situation without having to break doors or windows.
- Approved the amendment of the municipal code related to lead water service lateral replacements to enable Waterloo Utilities to compel property owners to replace private lead water service laterals.
- Approved the hiring of Ben Brickey, full-time Waterloo Police Department officer and Sarah Thomford, part-time Waterloo Police Department officer effective Dec. 1.
- Approved exempting Waterloo Police Department administrative staff from the 80 hour compensatory time accrual maximum cap retroactive Sept. 1.
“The police department was three officers down which necessitated the administrative staff working much more overtime that is customary,” Thomas said adding the temporary exemption would be for one year with a six-month review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.