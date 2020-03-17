After major discussions on a site plan for the town-owned Missouri Road property during a March 4 special meeting, it didn’t take too long for the Medina Town Board to approve the revised plan created by Keller, Inc. at its regular March 11 meeting.
The new plan incorporates a pair of end-loaded compactors – one for trash and one for recyclables. However, the town board has yet to vote on whether it would like to purchase or lease the devices. Town Chairman Todd Weinberger contacted Waste Management and Pellitteri Waste Systems for price quotes and learned it would cost $265 per month to lease a trash compactor and $275 per month to lease a recyclables compactor; purchasing a used or new compactor could cost between $12,000 and $27,000.
Weinberger said based on the town’s population, the compactors would need to be emptied once every three weeks. The hauling cost would be approximately $180 plus a $54 per ton for disposing the waste. The chair said it would cost roughly $1,600 a month if the town decides to move forward with leasing compactors.
Weinberger said the town could also look into obtaining grants to help fund the compactors.
“Both of them will actually come out and design the site,” Weinberger said regarding the vendors.
Despite the discussion on what compactor options the town has, the board has not taken any formal action on whether it plans to lease or purchase the equipment.
Following the discussion on the compactors, the board decided to look at the most recent overall Missouri Road site plan, created by Keller, Inc.
Supervisor Phillip Braithwaite noted the plan had ample parking and Weinberger added the general public would not have access to the town operations area when the residents drop off their garbage and recyclable.
The board is still considering if it will create a brush drop-off area on the Missouri Road property.
“It’s in the infant stages and there’s still a lot to do,” Weinberger said.
The board also:
• Approved a driveway refund for the residence at 119 Schenck Road.
• Tabled taking action on the clerk/treasurer’s audit until a future meeting.
• Tabled action on a 2020 land lease involving the town-owned parcel on Missouri Road. Weinberger said the lease agreement may include property not owned by the town.
• Approved a new bartender application for Whisper’s Roadhouse.
