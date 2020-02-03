While most Wisconsin high school students were counting down the hours until the final bell of the week, Brenen Skalitzky was debating a piece of legislation at the state capitol.
The Waterloo High School junior was one of 11 students from across the state participating in the Jan. 12-17 Senate Scholar program. Each year the Wisconsin Senate hosts three week-long sessions allowing high school students the opportunity to get an up-close and hands-on view of the legislature’s role in democracy.
The Waterloo resident found out about program through friend from Fall River who had attended in the past. Skalitzky also went online to research more about becoming a Senate Scholar.
“It was very intriguing,” he said. “I thought ‘This is a really cool experience’ and I decided to apply for it when the application window opened.”
Skalitzky found the program’s description of being a highly-competitive and non-replicable experience with the state senate appealing.
He found many of the opportunities granted through the Senate Scholar very valuable.
“The connections they can give you through the Senate directly are unlike what you could do yourself,” the high school student said. “I saw this as an experience to expand my horizons.”
The six-day schedule is packed with activities, starting with arriving at the capitol at 7 a.m. Each day consisted with meetings and interviews with various groups that work with the Senate, such as lobbyists, the media, Supreme Court justices, senators, and legislative bureaus.
Participants spend the final day of the week-long experience holding a committee hearing on a mock piece of legislation drafted during the week.
To prepare for the culmination of the Senate Scholar program, the high schoolers spend a significant amount of time with Legislative Reference Bureau (LRB) to help write the bill.
“When a senator wants to make a bill to pass into law, they actually have to go through the LRB and they write it so it’s proper,” Skalitzky explained.
Skalitzky, who lives in District 13 represented by Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, did not get to spend much time with his representative.
“He’s the Senate majority leader, so he’s a bit more busy,” the high school junior said. “I toured his office and he came in to say hi to me.”
The Senate Scholars did have the chance to attend caucuses for both political parties.
While Skalitzky didn’t have a chance to meet with Fitzgerald, he did have a memorable conversation with Wisconsin’s First Lady Kathy Evers. The scholars visited the governor’s mansion where they were prepared lunch by the governor’s chef and offered tours of the residence.
“Kathy Evers and I were talking about the art she had displayed in the mansion because they choose what they get to have,” the Waterloo resident said. “She had some really inspirational pieces. I wanted to express my appreciation for their art and the passion they have towards their legislating.”
He considered the conversation one of the highlights of the experience.
Overall, the Senate Scholar program was eye-opening, Skalitzky said.
“I would call it borderline life changing because you realize so much happens in that building you normally wouldn’t recognize,” he said. “It’s a big commitment for students, but totally worth it.”
