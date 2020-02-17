Three local student-led organizations received a part of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction $65,430 in grants to student groups from across the state for their leadership roles in addressing alcohol, drugs, and vaping challenges in their local schools.
The 78 student-led groups were each awarded funds totaling up to $1,000 through the DPI’s Student Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Mini-grant Program. In its 31st year, the program supports education, prevention, and intervention initiatives designed by students to target substances and other youth risk behaviors such as bullying prevention, healthy choices, and equity.
The Marshall High School’s leadership class received an $800 grant and the FFA was awarded $625 in grant funds. The Waterloo High School’s gender and sexuality alliance (GSA) received a $900 grant.
“Positive peer influence is a powerful prevention tool for many risks and challenges facing students in our schools,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “For more than three decades, the Student AODA Mini-grant Program has helped inspire students to be the change. The DPI is proud to support students making these positive changes in their respective schools.”
This year, the DPI’s Student AODA Mini-grant Program encouraged applicants to specifically address tobacco and vaping in their efforts in developing initiatives. Thirteen school districts were awarded a combined total of $11,650 to combat smoking and vaping. Eight of the 13 districts with exemplary programs were also awarded $6,850 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Student groups applied for the mini-grants, and are responsible for implementing the proposed programs.
