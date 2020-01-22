Marshall’s Public Works Department should have a new municipal truck by the end of the year, though the winter season may prove a challenge for it.
The village board on Jan. 14 unanimously approved for the purchase of a truck chassis from Lakeside International Trucks, which submitted a bid of $83,662.20. Public Works Director Brian Koll suggested the purchase because he already had experience trucks from International, while the chassis bid was the lowest among four proposals.
The board also unanimously approved for the purchase of accessories for the chassis from Madison Truck Equipment, which was also the lowest-proposed bid at $74,184. Equipment planned in this proposal would include a dump box, a hoist, a salter, a snow plow and a wing.
The current Public Works truck features accessories from Madison Truck Equipment, which has not had any serious problems, Koll said. Marshall’s 2019-2020 capital improvement plan had also designated $175,000 for the new truck, which more than covers the $157,846.20 in combined bids, he said.
Koll noted it would take about three to four months to get the chassis and around another three to four months to install the equipment, so the village wouldn’t have to pay for it right away.
The planned configuration of the new truck also presents a potential obstacle to the efficiency of snow plowing — the addition of the wing to the truck increases the vehicle’s plow capabilities to around 15 feet, but the wider swath would be in the path of parked cars.
Koll suggested the possibility of prohibiting night parking on all village streets during the winter, but Village Trustee Tara Gibbons cautioned the idea was unrealistic.
“There are some people out there that that’s all they have is the street to park on,” Gibbons said. “Not everybody has a driveway. Not everybody has parking lot.”
Other board action:
• Approved a special event permit allowing for the Marshall Farmers Market to take place on Main Street this year. The weekly event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday from May 24 through Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.