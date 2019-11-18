The Village of Marshall’s mill rate will decrease for the first time since 2017.
The village board voted 5-2 to approve the 2020 municipal budget Nov. 12, with village trustees Scott Michalak and Chris Campell voting no. The budget includes a tax mill rate of $8.31 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is an 11-cent decrease from last year.
Most often, a tax rate decline occurs when a municipality’s property values go up. The overall 2020 property tax levy came in at $1,959,850, an increase in $241,039 from last year, while total budgeted expenditures increased to $2,179,910.
“General expenditures are going up and that’s across the board (for) any municipality, because, as you guys know, everything costs more,” Village Administrator Adam Ruechel said. “There’s really no shock there, and the majority of it is public safety, because that is our most expensive cost. With fire, EMS and police, they have to have the equipment to be able to perform their jobs.”
The various funds within the general fund all increased slightly, but it was a proportional increase across the board. Ruechel said that the distribution of funds within the general fund was “virtually identical” to last year, in terms of percentage.
Village garbage and recycling rates will continue to increase by 4 percent annually as contractually required. Tax assessments will be $110.40 for garbage and $44.64 for recycling.
The budget also includes funding for a new Public Works snow plow and capital improvement projects, which may include an LED municipal sign.
Michalak voiced his dissent over the budget prior to the board vote.
“Right now, I think we do a pretty adequate job of paying our staff now,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of people outside these doors that wouldn’t be happy with us approving 7 percent wage increases and 18 percent pension increases. This is a big issue with people. When they get their tax bill come about the second week of December, they’re not going to be happy.”
Other board action:
• A couple of Marshall establishments can now sell more types of alcohol. The village board unanimously approved a class A liquor license for Fresh Market, 510 Plaza Drive, and a class A beer license and class A liquor license for the Mobile gas station, 510 W. Main Street, respectively.
• During an update on Whistle Stop Campground, Ruechel said he expects it to have made between $75,000 to $79,000 in profits this year. The village will move these profits to the fund for tax-increment financing district No. 2 to help offset upcoming debt payments. Consultant Bud Styer said the campground lost an estimated $40,000 to $50,000 from poor weather.
• The village board unanimously approved its annual agreement with Marshall Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club, allowing for the use of trails within the municipality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.