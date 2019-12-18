Aging mobile homes within the Village of Marshall will no longer be automatically doomed to a static fate.
The village board on Dec. 10 unanimously approved an amendment to the mobile home ordinance, which will allow mobile home owners to request exceptions to a rule that prohibits the relocation of buildings older than 20 years. Owners can only move mobile homes to another location within an existing mobile home community in Marshall.
Marshall currently has only one such neighborhood, Evergreen Village, on the municipality’s west side. Under the ordinance amendment, an exception process will allow the village to consider mobile home relocation requests on a case-by-case basis.
A request must begin at the planning commission, which can then recommend action to the village board. The village has yet to settle on the specifics of an appeals process, though it would most likely consist of writing a formal letter to the planning commission and providing various information about the mobile home, Village Administrator Adam Ruechel said.
Inspectors from Marshall’s building and zoning inspection service, SAFEbuilt Inc., would also have a final say on whether the requested building is in good enough condition for relocation.
This ordinance issue first came up when an Evergreen Village resident purchased a new mobile home and moved his previous building to a vacant lot. The old home was not roadworthy due to extensive modifications, but was also 30 years old and therefore relocation was not allowed.
Evergreen Village owner American Mobile Home Communities requested an exception to the ordinance in September since the 30-year-old home was reportedly in excellent condition and could be sold to a new owner.
Other board action:
• Director of Public Works Brian Koll provided a reminder that property owners must remove snow and ice from street sidewalks abutting their properties within 24 hours of accumulation. Residents must also avoid parking on either side of state highways between 2-6 a.m.• Approved a temporary class B beer license for the Marshall Lions Club, to be used for their annual Ice Fisheree Festival. The event is set for Fireman’s Park, 309 Park St., on Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18.
• Voted to create a village holiday for the day after Thanksgiving. Only the police department will see major fiscal impact from the holiday since village staff has historically taken time off on that day anyways, Ruechel said.
• Decided to continue voiding wastewater collection fees in the Meadows of Marshall subdivision for two more years. The fee discontinuation will no longer apply to the rest of the village, but will continue for the Meadows of Marshall, located on the village’s northeast side, to help spur economic development within the neighborhood.
• Authorized $7,135.20 for this winter’s Whistle Stop Campground marketing efforts, which will consist of mailings and trade show inserts.
