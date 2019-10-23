If Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s proposed 2020 budget passes through the county board, Marshall would receive a $100,000 grant to make improvements to Riley-Deppe Park. According to Parisi’s chief of staff, Josh Wescott, the county hopes to turn the park over to the village next year.
Wescott said for the last decade, the village and county had conversations about potentially changing Riley-Deppe Park from being operated by Dane County to Marshall. He said conversations about the transfer have ramped up in the last several months.
During the past few years, the county has made improvements to Riley-Deppe Park such as adding new playground equipment. The grant could be used for other changes, which would be dictated by the village such as repaving the parking lot.
“We want to get these improvements jump started,” Wescott said. “We want this transfer to happen as soon as next year.”
During his 12 years with the county executive’s office, he has not seen a county park turned over to a municipality. However, Wescott said Riley-Deppe Park is in a unique situation as it’s actually located in the village.
As such, the chief of staff said, it is easier for village resources to maintain the park as opposed to waiting for county personnel to attend to the upkeep of Riley-Deppe Park.
“The village is in the best position to control the park,” Wescott said. “There is an agreed upon synergy between the county and village.”
Joining Forces for Families
Parisi’s budget proposal is also dedicating money to expand the Joining Forces for Families (JFF) services in Dane County. This would include hiring one dedicated social worker to be placed in Marshall, where they would have a workspace within the village.
Wescott said the county executive recognizes the issues of poverty and mental illness are impacting all of Dane County. As of now, there are 12 JFF teams throughout the county. He explained the program is a bridge between public and private providers to keep families stable and offering or directing people to assistance to ensure basic human needs are met.
