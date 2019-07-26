The members of the Portland Town Board will be keeping an eye on Hubbleton Brewing Company to ensure the tasting room is following its conditional use permit restrictions. During the July 18 board meeting, town chairman Jeff Spoke said he’s seen about a dozen cars at the business, located on Hubbleton Road.
Spoke said Dan Schey, the co-owner of the company, reported the largest event the business had been was during the Memorial Day beer garden opening day.
“He’s not planning on having any more that size in the summertime,” Spoke said, adding he was told by Schey that having a dozen vehicles parked at the establishment “is the norm.”
When Hubbleton Brewing Company was approved in May 2018, Schey said the maximum occupancy for the building was 22 people. Since its opening, the tasting room has added a permitted sunshade so people could drink in what Schey referred to as an “outdoor tasting room.”
Board member Tom Crave has heard from others the establishment has gotten larger since it opened, but has not been there himself.
The board members questioned what regulations the state would enforce and what the town is expected to enforce related to the licensed operation of a tasting room.
“It would be nice to have some back-up from the state,” Spoke said, adding he has been in contact with the state to determine who will enforce the regulations.
Board member Tom Crave said if Portland is making other bars within the town follow the rules, Hubbleton Brewing Company should also abide by the conditions it was approved under.
“I don’t think we’re unique in this situation with tasting rooms,” the chairman said. “I think other tasting rooms are doing what he’s doing.”
Board member Kurt Keach said tasting rooms do not have to follow the same regulations and licensing as bars. He questioned whether that was right.
“We want them to follow the rules because we’re making other (bars) follow the rules,” Crave said.
