Town of Medina Clerk Tammy Jordan is the recipient of the Dr. Arthur A. Atkisson Scholarship Award. This is the most prestigious scholarship given to a Wisconsin clerk. The winner is determined by criteria and guidelines established by the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association.
The recipient is always a first-year student at the UW-Green Bay Municipal Clerk’s Institute; the award covers the full tuition and lodging to attend the program.
Atkisson was a UW-Green Bay professor during the late 1970s and early 1980s who saw a great need for providing a high level of education for the clerk’s position. Under his guidance and in conjunction with the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the first class of the Municipal Clerk’s Institute at UW-Green Bay was held in July 1978.
