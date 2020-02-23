New decorations will highlight the downtown area of Waterloo during the 2020 Christmas season thanks in part to the generosity of Waterloo resident Karen Holley.
Holley recently made a $5,000 donation in memory of her late husband, Hank Holley, toward the purchase of the new Christmas decorations.
During the Feb. 6 regular Waterloo City Council meeting, Mayor Jeni Quimby shared with council members that new Christmas decorations had been purchased to replace the nearly 30-year-old decorations that weigh 80 pounds each and are not considered energy-efficient.
In addition, with street improvements/constructions over the years, the current light poles changes cannot properly accommodate the existing decorations.
Quimby said $3,000 had been budgeted to partially cover the costs of new decorations and that a matching fund by Waterloo Utilities and Wisconsin Public Power, Inc. (WPPI) brought the total to $6,000.
In late 1992, the Holleys donated $10,000 towards the soon-to-be-retired Christmas decorations in memory of Karen’s sister, Geraldine Bossa.
Bossa was a lifelong resident of Waterloo and worked for the city’s recreation program, Ziebell Hardware, and Gambles Hardware. She was also crowned Miss Waterloo in 1933 and made her own formal gown for the competition.
Karen Holley said it had always been her sister’s wish to make a donation towards Christmas decorations for the city.
In a Dec. 10, 1992 Courier article, former Clerk/ Treasurer Jaya Sharma said, “We think this is a very generous offer by Hank and Karen Holley and the decorations look very nice. Waterloo’s decorations look quite distinctive now compared to some of those in other towns.”
“I gave Karen Holley a courtesy call to thank her for the past donation and to let her know what was going on and that the decorations were going to be retired,” Quimby said during the Feb. 6 council meeting.
Quimby told Holley the new LED energy-efficient decorations would be similar to the soon to be retired decorations with the exception of a white candle displayed in the middle of a wreath instead of the current red candle. The white candles will match new banners that were also purchased to coordinate with the new wreath decorations.
Fifteen wreaths and 15 banners will be displayed from bridge to bridge on Madison Street and on both South and North Monroe Streets. The light poles with electrical outlets will feature the lit wreaths and the decorative poles will display the banners.
Upon hearing of the Christmas decorations update, Holley offered a $5,000 donation towards the new decorations.
“That was very sweet. Her family has done quite a bit for us (the city),” Quimby said in response to the donation.
Hank Holley was employed at McKay Nursery Company for 41 years. He was a World War II veteran and a member of both the Waterloo American Legion Post 233 and the Waterloo VFW Krause-Langer Post 6614.
Karen Holley is also a lifelong resident of Waterloo and was employed at the Waterloo Farmers and Merchants State Bank for 35 years.
In addition to the new Christmas decorations, plans are in the works for the purchase of seasonal banners that can be displayed throughout the year in downtown Waterloo.
The soon to be retired Christmas decorations are available for purchase at $50 each. Anyone interested in purchasing a decoration can contact Waterloo City Hall at 920-478-3025. Proceeds from the sale and donations will benefit the Christmas/street light beautification fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.