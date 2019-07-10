Dodge County sheriff seeking assistance in locating Reeseville woman

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicolle Semrau, 34, of Reeseville, a Huber inmate who walked away from the facility.
Semrau has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. Her last known address was North Main Street in Reeseville. She has been known to frequently travel in a white, 2010 Nissan Altima.
Semrau was serving a one year sentence with Huber and child care privileges at the Dodge County Jail for resisting/obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved appointment.
The sheriff’s office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Semrau. If you have information on the whereabouts of Semrau, do not make contact with her. You are asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or a local law enforcement agency.
