In an effort to achieve an equitable and effective criminal justice system, the Dane County Criminal Justice Council, Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, and Executive Committee recently heard the results of a study on deflection and diversion programs targeted at non-violent, misdemeanor-level offenses.
The report was prompted by a budget amendment, and a product of months of research and interviews with a variety of criminal justice system stakeholders.
January Advisors, a consulting firm working on data-related research projects presented to the various committees on their research and findings from the analysis.
Some of the recommendations include:
• Investigate the potential for deflecting more disorderly conduct cases prior to arrest;
• Work to reduce misdemeanor probation violation with no associated offenses;
• Expand eligibility for existing programs, such as the Community Restorative Court, to include more offenses and broaden the qualified age range.
“We’ve done a lot of work in Dane County to make our criminal justice system more just and to create common sense interventions at the front end of the criminal justice system, but we have a lot more work to do,” said Supervisor Shelia Stubbs (District 23).
“Analyses like this provide us with ideas for additional best practices to consider, and at the same time,” Stubbs added, “shine a light on the progress we have made and will build on.”
The report also included recommendations for additional data collection and research that could be done to better understand the impact of deflection and diversion on creating a more equitable criminal justice system.
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, Wisconsin, and sets policy for County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and County finance. The County Board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. in Room 201 of the City-County Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.