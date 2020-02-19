Four different zoning items were on the agenda for the Waterloo Town Board’s recent meeting.
The board began looking at three new zoning requests on Feb. 12 along with a returning item from December. All zoning requests must appear at the board for at least two meetings, Town Chairman Scott Hassett said.
The returning item was a request for expanded operating hours for Rancho los Girasoles, 7755 Highway 89, a venue that hosts private events, public dances and family festivals.
The board unanimously approved the venue’s new indoor hours that will be Monday through Thursday from 4-11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday until 2 a.m. Outdoor festivals can also take place from noon until 8:30 p.m.
The zoning exception comes with a one-year “sunset,” requiring the venue’s owners to renew the request for next year. Hassett said this was done to allow the town to deal with possible complaints.
The board tabled a request from Paul Marty, who is looking for a zoning variance to continue operating his private 3.4-acre salvage yard. Several residents at the meeting agreed the salvage yard is needed in the town.
Marty plans to put up screening around the site, including a fence and trees.
The board also heard from residents about rezoning a pair of properties at Rock Lake Road and Airport Road, respectively, and tabled the items for future meetings.
Other board action:
• Approved a motion to begin accepting bids for a new snow plowing contract, which will remain open until the town’s March meeting. The current two-year contract with Hartwig Excavating will expire September 30.
• Approved a three-year mowing contract with Keach Lawncare Service for mowing South Road Cemetery, Island Cemetery and Town Hall. Mowing the cemeteries will cost $40 each, while mowing Town Hall will cost $45.
• The board is looking to remove outdated items from its ordinances before publishing the documents on the town website.
