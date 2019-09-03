Waterloo residents looking to build a shed on their property may no longer need a permit from the city in the future. The plan commission discussed changing the city’s municipal code regulating accessory structures at its Aug. 27 meeting. The suggestion to amend the code was recommended by building inspector Chris Butschke.
Clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen said the city regulates all accessory structures because nothing in the ordinance states the city does not regulate those type of buildings. Currently, anything larger than 144 square feet requires a conditional use permit (CUP); structures smaller than that do not need a CUP but still require a permit from the city. Hansen said there have been a large number of people putting up 144 square foot sheds, which can be found in kits from retailers such as Menards. Butschke questioned whether it would be necessary for someone to need a permit to build one of those structures.
“He wants to be directed as to what the city regulates and what it doesn’t regulate,” Hansen said. “In theory, they should be pulling permits for every chicken coop.”
Commission and city council member Jeanette Petts said last year, when she wanted to install an accessory structure, she was informed she would need a permit even though it was smaller than 144 square feet.
“So I didn’t put up a 10’x10’ shed because I wasn’t going to pay for a permit,” Petts said.
Commission member Bob Crosby said people putting up these kit sheds may not even think about needing a CUP. He said a 12’x12’ accessory building is likely not large enough to store a vehicle and is more likely to be storage for things like bicycles and ATVs.
Petts believes not requiring a permit for an accessory building 144 square feet or smaller is a good idea.
Mayor Jeni Quimby said even if the smaller structures wouldn’t need permits, the property owners would still need to abide by the city’s setbacks.
The commission directed Hansen to draft an amendment to the city ordinance outlining any accessory structure 144 square feet or less would not need a permit.
The commissioners also discussed the potential of updating the city’s comprehensive plan; the last amendment was made in 2008. The members were asked to review the plan and during the October meeting will determine if it needs to be updated.
Commission member Mike Lannoy said if the document does not need to be amended, the group can readopt the comprehensive plan. He suggested updating the demographic information printed in the document.
“Is it really outdated except for a few paragraphs here and there?” Lannoy said. “What would you add to it?”
If changes are desired, a public hearing would be needed to adopt the updates.
