A certified map submittal from Timber Creek Homes, Inc. regarding four lots located on Beech Road was approved at Thursday’s brief regular Waterloo City Council meeting.
“The applicant (Michael E. Hedtcke) is currently in the process of building a single family home on a single parcel, which is 26 acres. This proposal carves off an area (of) lot two for the existing house and creates lots one, three and four. Additionally, it dedicates to the public an extension going north of Beech Road,” said Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen.
The council approval was contingent upon an adopted written agreement between the city of Waterloo and Hedtcke. The written agreement details the connection to the existing public infrastructure, the installation of sanitary sewer means and water laterals and all other public infrastructures. There will also be an exclusion of municipal water services for the stated portion of Beech Road outlined in the written agreement.
Because of water pressure and water issues related to the Beech Road area, four wells will be installed which will be linked to the city of Waterloo sewer system, but not the water system.
The wells are required to be tested every five years and a water meter will be placed on the water service for sewer system billing.
“There is more that is going to be coming out of this, but he (Hedtcke) originally just came to make sure that we have lots specified, wells specified and now we’re going into the developer’s agreement,” said Mayor Jeni Quimby.
Beech Road will be an approved road with a turning radius for both the Waterloo Fire Department and Waterloo Public Works Department which will be outlined in the developer’s agreement.
A complete developer’s agreement is currently being created and will also outline who is responsible for the payment of the creation of the public right of way. The completed developer’s agreement will be brought before council for approval during the Dec. 19 regular council meeting.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a $2,950 bid from Jeff Krueger Construction, LLC of Reeseville for the Maunesha Business Center window replacement project.
- Approved the publication of 2020 road project bids for the Treyburn Farms Bluegrass Trail new construction project and Rood Avenue road and infrastructure improvements.
(0) comments
