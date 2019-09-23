With the exception of a no vote by Alderman Tim Thomas, the Waterloo City Council approved a fermented malt beverage and/or intoxicating liquor license agent appointment Sept. 19 to Lee Columbus, the agent for The Venue at River’s Edge, LLC located at 123 S. Monroe St.
The Venue at River’s Edge LLC, formerly the Waterloo Community Building, was built in 1926 and experienced substantial damage during the 2008 flood. Columbus completely renovated and updated the building with plans to host wedding venues, public and private parties, meetings and gatherings both during the week and on weekends.
The upper level of the Venue has the capacity to hold 250 to 300 people and the lower level can hold approximately 250 people.
“We only have one (license) for the whole city and I guess I’m a little concerned on issuing it to a business that is only going to be open periodically,” Thomas said.
Columbus indicated he is in the early stages of booking events and it’s both his hope and desire to have events held on a regular basis at the location in the near future.
“We’re also hoping to be able to draw in any restaurant or something of that aspect that would be requesting a license . . . we’re trying to come to a balance here,” Thomas said. “If we do issue it, we’ve pretty much eliminated any restaurant coming here just because we don’t have a license to issue.”
Due to the size of the city, only one license is currently available and an additional license or licenses cannot be issued. The State of Wisconsin oversees the number of liquor licenses that are issued and for every increase of 500 people in population, another license can be issued.
“If an (establishment) held public events, they would be required to have a liquor license for the consumption or sale of liquor. The line to draw basically if you are inviting people to your backyard and it’s not a public event; you don’t have to have a liquor license. If you put an invite on Facebook it’s then not a public event and so it’s a license requirement if it’s basically a broadcast invitation to come to a premises,” Clerk/ Treasurer Mo Hansen said clarifying the difference between a public and private event in regard to the issuance of a liquor license agent appointment.
Thomas also indicated the current liquor license ordinance has a provision that allows the granting a license to a restaurant license holder that can seat 350 people or more and asked Columbus if he would be interested in putting in a kitchen to meet those requirements.
Columbus does not wish to include a kitchen and plans to have all food catered.
“I would love to have a restaurant in town to have the liquor license, but as it sits right now, I just don’t see that happening so I don’t know why you wouldn’t give it to him. He has a business already and he’s trying to do something,” Waterloo Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn said.
Concerns were also expressed regarding a similar request made several years ago by the Waterloo VFW Krause-Langer Post 6614 that was denied.
“If I remember correctly, they’re (Waterloo VFW Krause-Langer Post 6614) not open as a bar, they were just open one day a week and then on Wiener and Kraut Day and so it wasn’t intended to be a competition with the other bars, so I think that was part of the conversation we had on why it was denied to them originally,” said Mayor Jeni Quimby.
“This is a little different scenario and I’m all for encouraging business establishments here in the city,” Alderman Charles Kuhl said in regards to the Waterloo VFW Krause-Langer Post 6614’s request and Columbus’s request.
Prior to Columbus’ fermented malt beverage and/or intoxicating liquor license agent appointment approval, Quimby noted Columbus would be required to come back before the council every year for a renewal just as other liquor license holder establishments are required to do by law.
The council also approved a class “B” beer and Class “B” liquor license to Columbus for a period ending June 30, 2020.
In other business, Hansen updated the council on a LED lighting update grant.
“In the 2019 budget there is a capital item in which the city is paying 50 percent to upgrade LED lighting in multiple municipal buildings in the city. This has been delayed, but we have news to report that the installer was present in Waterloo this week checking out building and we anticipate installation taking place in the next two or three weeks. The funds come to us from the Federal Government,” Hansen said.
The council also:
- Approved waiving all municipal fees related to the construction of condominiums in the city for a period expiring Aug. 1, 2021.
- Tabled an ordinance creating requirements for the installation of Knox Box systems in certain city of Waterloo structures.
“A Knox Box is a box where the business has a key in a box and the fire department or emergency services has a key to the Knox Box and allows them to gain entry under emergencies into a building without having to breakdown doors,” Thomas said.
The ordinance will be sent back to the Waterloo Public and Safety Committee for further review and for clarification on building inspections and effective dates related to the Knox Box implementation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.