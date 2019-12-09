The 2020 presidential election may be a bit less than 11 months away, but local politics is getting in gear for the spring races. The first day to circulate nomination papers was Dec. 1 and all necessary paperwork needs to be filed by Jan. 7, 2020 to the respective clerks.
The Waterloo City Council has three seats up for election; ward 4 and 5 alderwoman Jeanette Petts term concludes in the coming spring. The Ward 2 alder seat, currently held by Eric Rhynes who was appointed in May, will be on the ballot. Rhynes replaced former alder Bill Springer who stepped down from his position in March. Also up for election is at-large alderman seat filled by Charles Kuhl, who was appointed in May to fill in the position formerly held by Jeni Quimby who gave up her alder role after being elected mayor. All three incumbents have submitted documents indicating they plan to seek re-election.
Two trustee seats in Marshall will be up for election as Tara Gibbons and Scott Michalak’s terms end in April 2020. All of the village board trustee seats are at-large positions.
Four of the Waterloo School Board seats are up for grabs this spring. Long-time board area 3 board representative Nancy Thompson’s term will expire on the spring as will area 3 representative Susan Quamme and Karen Stangler, who was elected to serve as the area 1 representative.
A third area 3 seat will be up for election as well; Mathew Schneider was appointed to the board in September to replace Bobbi Forman who no longer resided in the Waterloo School District.
The Marshall School Board has two seats up for election, which are currently held by Bonnie Clayton and John Lutz. Clayton has already filed non-candidacy paperwork.
Town of Medina supervisor seats currently held by Sue Zingsheim and Phillip Braithwaite are up for election.
If necessary, a spring primary will be held Feb. 18. The general spring election and presidential preference primary will be April 7. Anyone looking to run for local office or learn more about the spring elections should contact their local clerks or check out information on municipal or school district websites.
