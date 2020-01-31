The process to find a new village administrator in Marshall continues, with the field of candidates narrowed to four.
The village board reviewed semi-finalists for the position in closed session during a Jan. 28 special meeting, eventually selecting four applicants who will meet with the board and village staff on Feb. 7. The village has chosen to keep the candidates’ identities anonymous at this time, Village Clerk Lindsey Reno wrote in an email.
The village administrator position has been vacant since Jan. 3 and there has not been an interim administrator, Reno wrote. Adam Ruechel, who had served as Marshall’s village administrator since May 2017, left the role to become Platteville’s city manager.
Oshkosh-based recruitment firm Public Administration Associates LLC has been assisting Marshall in hiring Ruechel’s replacement following his decision to leave the position in November. There were 20 initial candidates for the role, which were narrowed down to nine by Jan. 20.
The village would like to have the position filled by March, Reno wrote in a Jan. 7 email.
Other board action:
• Authorized an exception to the village’s mobile home ordinance, allowing for the relocation a building older than 20 years in Evergreen Village. This action followed the recommendation of the planning commission on Jan. 22.
• Approved early vacation time and a medical leave of absence for a pair of village employees, respectively.
