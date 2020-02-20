Could a new town hall be in Medina’s future? While not guaranteed, the town board continued discussing potential developments at the town-owned property at 5536 Missouri Road, the current location of the town’s salt shed. At the very least, the board would like to relocate the town’s waste and recycling facility from its present location adjacent to the town hall and garage.
The board heard from Devin Flanigan of Keller Inc. who brought forth two potential designs for the site at the Feb. 12 meeting. One option would have the town’s buildings situated to the south part of the site and leave the existing structures while the second option would be razing the majority of the existing structures and building a new town hall/garage on the site of the barn. The salt shed, wood building and steel building would remain.
Cost-wise, the difference between the options is roughly $10,000 to $15,000, Flanigan said.
In both designs, there would be a new office/garage/community meeting building, minimum of 20 parking spots, 11 10-yard dumpsters, two potential leaf/brush collection areas, and a storm water management area. The plans also have gates to keep people from accessing the dumpsters and collection areas outside of set hours.
Supervisor Phillip Braithwaite said if the town moves forward with keeping the old buildings, it may want to see if any of them have salvageable wood that could be sold or if any of the structures could be sold. It was noted if the current buildings stay, the town will need to maintain them.
Town Chairman Todd Weinberger did not like option A because “it looks cobbled together.”
Flanigan said he could take the board’s input and create a more refined plan – including a floor plan for the proposed town hall/garage/community space — for the Missouri Road property development, which could be ready for the town’s regular April meeting.
Weinberger would like to present the information about the two plans at the town’s annual meeting, held in April. He said the board should ask the community what they would like to see, including if the residents would like to have a spot for brush/grass clippings drop off.
“If the community says no, we don’t move forward with (the brush/clippings collection area),” the town chairman said.
While the board knows it wants to move the recycling and refuse dumpsters to 5536 Missouri Road, which will not occur until April at the earliest, it wants to present the proposed new town hall to the public during the next several months.
Flanigan reminded the board: “A project with no deadline is a project not getting done.”
Other board action:
• Asked Patrolman Jim Hellenbrand to collect more bids for fencing, gates, porta potty and refuse hut for the new recycling and refuse center site. The board tabled taking any action any action until next month.
• Approved a rezoning request from Ron Jacobson and Leola Foti, which was recommended by the plan commission.
• OK’d extending the lease with Jim Herman Farms, Inc. for field rental on the town’s Missouri Road property.
