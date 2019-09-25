Last week’s weather may have been more reminiscent of summer than fall, but the Portland Town Board is already looking toward winter. At the Sept. 19 meeting, the officials discussed salt and snow plowing.
Matt Rasmussen of MR Concrete, LLC, which the town has contracted with for snow removal, said he contacted FS in Jefferson to inquire about salt prices. FS, which had been the vendor for the previous snow removal contracted company, did not reply to Rasmussen’s inquiry.
“As of right now, I don’t know what the salt price is,” he said, though believes the cost may have increased by $40 per ton. “Last year, I think it was $128 a ton but the time before that it was literally $80 or $85.”
Clerk Nancy Thompson said there is no more money left in the 2019 snow removal budget. Chairman Jeff Spoke told Rasmussen it would be best if he can hold off on buying any salt or sand until November.
Additionally, Rasmussen acknowledged he would like to use more sand and less salt when clearing snow off the roads but said, ultimately, that decision rests with the board.
Spoke said during a standard snowfall, sand could be used and in the event when the roads get icy, salt could be applied.
Rasmussen said when multiple inches of ice cover the road he could apply salt to help melt the ice. Once some of the ice melts, the plow trucks could make another pass to scrape off the melted ice and put down salt.
“I think if you hit the main roads again, you’ll be OK,” he said.
Spoke said Rasmussen could go ahead with this plan and if it does not work, he can revert to using previous methods.
The board officials and Rasmussen also clarified his contract with the town. Rasmussen believed if he did not exceed all of the hours allocated during the months of November through February, those unused hours would roll over to the following month.
The town will pay Rasmussen a base of $5,000 per month; anything above the number of hours resulting in $5,000 in costs will be paid by hourly and unit rates.
Rasmussen said Thompson had told him the hours would roll over month to month.
Crave said for 2019, January and February would count as separate months but any unused hours from November could be used in December.
“We’ll call (November and December) as one unit,” the supervisor said. “If the bill for November and December exceeds $10,000 then we’ll pay him the difference.”
Crave inquired how many snow events it takes for Rasmussen to reach the $5,000 threshold. The contractor said on average, 2 inches of snowfall takes about 4 1/2 to 5 hours using three trucks at a total cost of $1,500. He concluded it would be a bit more than three snow events to use up the $5,000 base pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.