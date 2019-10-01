A local resident has purchased a new home and wants to be allowed to keep his former dwelling on another lot in his neighborhood. However, under the Marshall’s ordinance, the latter is too old to be allowed in Evergreen Village mobile home park.
Matt Shechtman, the co-owner of American Mobile Home Communities, which owns Evergreen Village, was at the Sept. 25 Marshall Planning Commission meeting requesting the village to reconsider the ordinance prohibiting any home greater than 20 years of age to be located in the municipality. Village Administrator Adam Ruechel said based on his understanding, the requirement was to ensure the inventory at Evergreen Village stayed updated. He said the ordinance amendment request was to allow for homes 20 years or older be allowed to be relocated to a different lot within the mobile home park.
According to Shechtman, an Evergreen Village resident purchased a new mobile home that will be put on the lot he rents. It was discovered the mobile home he had been living in, which is greater than 20 years old, could not be moved off site. Instead of paying between $3,000 and $4,000 to destroy the dwelling in the neighborhood, the home was moved to a vacant site within the park, Shechtman explained.
“We only want this exception for homes already in Evergreen Village,” he said. “We don’t want to open the floodgates for other homes coming in (to the park).”
The co-owner said if the ordinance stays as it is, it may discourage other mobile park residents from purchasing a new home if it causes a financial hardship to have their former home disposed of on site at the cost of a few thousand dollars if the building cannot safely be transported out of Evergreen Village.
Shechtman pointed out that under the village statute, a person could bring in an architecturally and aesthetically inferior dwelling as long as it was less than 20 years old.
“We agree with the intent of the statute, but there’s a flaw in the statute,” he said.
Additionally, he pointed out many houses in the village may be older than 20 years.
“Why is old OK for some houses and it’s not OK for a manufactured home?” Shechtman said.
Evergreen Village manager Roland Hensler said the now-vacant home is still in good condition, despite its age.
The American Mobile Home Communities representative said if the older dwelling is allowed to stay in Evergreen Village, it would supply an affordable home for Marshall. Shechtman noted many communities are lacking affordable housing.
Commission chairman and Village President John Schuepbach said the men were making a solid case for allowing the home to remain in Evergreen Village.
“Is there an avenue to save this home?” he inquired.
Commission member Sue Peck suggested an exception to the 20-year rule be written into the ordinance and taken on a case-by-case basis.
Ruechel said he would look into amending the ordinance and bring it back before the planning commission at a future meeting.
Commission considers ATV route requests
The request for ATV/UTV routes has continued to move west as the village has been approached by residents about the possibility for allowing the vehicles on roads. Preliminary discussions on the subject began with the commission ultimately deciding to host a public forum at the topic during its Oct. 30 meeting.
In addition to residents and a regional ATV club, Ruechel was approached by parks and recreation director Brandon Millner who would like to be able to take village vehicles, like the Gator, on the street to haul equipment between parks.
According to Millner, ATVs and UTVs would need to operate in regular traffic lanes, have head and tail lights, and be licensed and operators must use hand signals to indicate turns.
There were questions on the legality of ATVs being able to operate on state highways, which is not allowed by state statute; according to Ruechel, the village would have the ability to request this be lifted for sections of highways located within the municipal boundary. However, if it is a village-owned vehicle, the community can authorize itself to operate on the state highways.
Commission member Bill Blaschka had concerns about ATVs operating on heavily-used highways, mentioning Highway 19 is the main thoroughfare to travel in Marshall.
“I think if you let ATVs on there, you’re opening a can of worms,” he said. “Somebody’s going to get hurt. When you’re in a (semi-truck), you can’t see right in front of you.”
Blaschka does not think allowing ATVs on roads is an overall bad idea, but doesn’t think it would be a good idea to have the vehicles sharing the road with semis, especially during rush hour.
