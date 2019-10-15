The Town of Medina is looking to get a piece of state funding to help pay for transportation projects. The board members expressed a desire at the Oct. 9 board meeting to apply for money through the multimodal local supplement (MLS) program, which can be used for municipal transportation projects.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website, the state’s 2019-21 biennial budget provides $75 million to governments in one-time general purpose revenue funding through the MLS program. The program pays up to 90 percent of total eligible costs with local governments providing a minimum of 10 percent cost share. The money can be used to pay for new projects including roads, bridges, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, and transit capital and facility projects.
The MLS guidelines indicate $29,291,167 of the $75 million will be designated to town projects. These projects must cost a minimum of $50,000 with a maximum price of $3.5 million.
The town officials will decide on the specifics of a project and prepare an application in time for the December application deadline.
Patrolman Jim Hellenbrand reported the new salt shed on 5536 Missouri Road is working out well.
He said an inspector has been at the property and made a few changes. The cost for updating and fixing the site was $21,820, which was $120 under budget.
The salt shed is part of a 30.2-acre property on Missouri Road. Hellenbrand said having a new salt shed was priority because the current salt barn, on Highway 19, had shown signs of aging as horizontal and diagonal cracks began appearing on the inside of the current barn.
“It was structurally unsafe,” he said. “It was condemned.”
It is possible the building can be used for other purposes, such as having an office out there, Hellenbrand said.
At the June 5 meeting, residents will be asked to approve the purchase and financing of the Missouri Road property currently owned by the Lee Merrick Foundation Inc.
According to Dane County records, the property was assessed at $181,400 for agricultural use. The foundation paid $2,823.80 in taxes in 2018. Land values of similar size may vary if they are zoned industrial, residential or commercial uses.
