The Medina Town Board adhered to the social distancing guidelines during its March 24 meeting. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, people who do not live in the same household are asked to be at least six feet from one another. Pictured clockwise from left are Supervisor Jon Hellenbrand, Supervisor John Ward, Duane Olson, and spouses Supervisor Phillip Braithwaite and Treasurer Leaota Braithwaite.