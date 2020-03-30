Medina has cancelled several upcoming meetings in the wake of the coronavirus, though town officials are still planning to host the April 7 spring election.
The town board discussed preparations for COVID-19 at a special March 24 meeting, which took place in the town garage to allow for social distancing. The board voted unanimously to cancel all public meetings scheduled for March and April.
This reduction in travel will coincide with the state’s “Safer at Home” order that will last until April 24. The board will still have to convene its April 21 annual town meeting in order to act on postponing it for up to 30 days.
“We want maximum involvement, maximum participation and we’re really anticipating feedback at the annual meeting, good or bad, favorable or unfavorable,” Town Chairman Todd Weinberger said. “I think we can’t go past 30 days (for rescheduling), but I think if we get to that day, we’ll have a better feel for where we’re at — maybe we’ll only postpone it for a week. There’s still business that the town has to conduct.”
The town also had to cancel an April 8 meeting with construction firm Keller, Inc., which is developing a site plan for the town’s Missouri Road property. Keller will still send floor plans and elevations to the town, Weinberger said.
Weinberger noted the possibility of scheduling planning commission meetings if there is a need.
“Certainly we don’t want to slow down construction,” he said.
Spring election
The town is still planning to host the spring election at town hall on April 7, which will feature several safety precautions. Clerk Tammy Jordan said 194 absentee ballots have already been sent out as of March 24.
“Because of the weather, we don’t know what it’s going to be like,” she said. “(We’ll) do it here in the garage and I’ll just have everything spread out by tables. Each person will be at a different table.”
Election workers will have access to magnifying screens for viewing driver’s licenses from a distance, while a stockpile of newly-purchased pens will be available for each voter. The town has also received hand sanitizer, spray bottles, wipes and paper towels from Dane County for use during the election.
“I think we’re prepared,” Weinberger said.
However, Jordan doesn’t know if the town will have enough volunteers to work the election, as many have dropped out due to coronavirus concerns.
Waste/recycling center
Medina is looking to temporarily limit how many people are concurrently depositing trash at town’s waste/recycling center, with the possible use of one-lane stop signs or barricades.
“These aren’t normal circumstances and I apologize for the inconvenience, but we're trying to keep you healthy,” Weinberger said.
The town is also implementing a new $30 punch card that can be purchased from the waste/recycling center attendant or at town hall.
“To the extent we can, we’d like to get away from the cash,” Weinberger said. “I’m thinking just a slow move, strongly encouraging you to get a punch card and then eventually you have to have it, effective in October.”
There are already 166 punch cards available, Jordan said, with each card featuring a unique number to avoid possible sharing among town residents.
The board has also resolved to have town employees work from home as much as possible and town hall is currently locked to prohibit public access, though Jordan will still take clerk appointments. The town is, however, looking at pursuing possible road projects on Berlin and Feenstra roads, Weinberger said.
“I still think we can go out, we can do the patching, we can do the shoulder work, we can do the mowing,” he said. “I don’t see anything that is going to preclude us from continuing our day-to-day operations.”
