A fee increase in the Town of Medina is directly related to a decision by Dane County. The town board voted Dec. 11 to increase dog licenses by $5 because the county increased the amount it charges towns for the licenses.
Treasurer Leaota Braithwaite said licenses for spayed/neutered dogs will be $15 and unsprayed/unneutered dogs will be $20. People with up to 12 dogs can license their canines for a total of $55 and more than 12 dogs will be $15 for each additional license.
According to Braithwaite, this will allow the town to keep the same amount of money it currently receives for dog licenses before the county takes its cut.
“Depending on this this goes and how people look at it, we may have to revisit it and change it next year and go higher on the multiple dog license,” she said.
The town is also increasing dump and recycling fees – a 30-gallon bag will go up to $2 and a contractor’s bag will be $3, said Supervisor Sue Zingsheim. It will continue to cost $1 to dispose of garbage in a white kitchen bag.
No other fees were amended during the meeting.
Work on the Medina comprehensive plan continues to move forward. Supervisor Phillip Braithwaite said residents will have until Feb. 15 to complete a survey on how they envision the town’s future, including land use. He plans to have paper copies at the town garage so people can complete them when they stop in to pay their property taxes.
The supervisor said the comprehensive plan committee plans to work on the administrative sections of the plan before moving on to the land use portion.
Other board action:
• Set the 2020 spring election caucus for Jan. 8, 2020 at 6 p.m.; the regular board meeting will be held immediately after.
• Approved meeting at 6 p.m. during the second Wednesday of the month for all of 2020. In order to make this change permanent, the board will need to amend a town ordinance.
• Recommended clerk Tammy Jordan purchase a laptop and new accounting software for town business.
• Approved the 2020 poll workers list.
• Voted to support the Marshall Area EMS bookkeeper to serve as the bookkeeper for the Marshall Fire Department.
