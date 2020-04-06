Property owners with private lead water services may get a bit of assistance in paying for replacements; the Waterloo City Council at its Thursday meeting agreed to look at obtaining a $600,000 line of credit from Farmers & Merchants Bank to fund loans to remove the lead pipes.
Mayor Jeni Quimby said there would be no need to take out all of the funds at once.
“We may not need this, but that’s why the version of a line of credit that would be paid off over six years through the taxes,” the mayor said, explaining the property owners would repay the city through their tax bill.
Alderperson Jeanette Petts asked what the city would do if it was denied the line of credit.
“I think you’re putting the cart before the horse,” she said.
Clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen said the program would begin with property owners entering into a promissory note with the city. The property owner would put 15% of the cost down. He said the city would not issue any promissory notes prior to the approval of the line of credit.
“It allows us to move forward with the communication to as many as possibly 100 property owners,” Hansen said, adding there are properties where it is unknown if the water pipes are lead or not. “As soon as we can start our outreach with something that’s beneficial to the property owner to start the process, they in turn have to reach out to plumbers… This is just outlining a program concept.”
Alderperson Tim Thomas said the lead pipe replacement has been an ongoing discussion between the city and utility department in regard to dealing with lead service pipes. He said the state requires the utility to replace 7% of known lead pipe services annually until completed.
“The homeowners still have to pay for it 100%, the city’s just going to help them do that,” Quimby said. “We’re going to help them so they don’t have to come up with $3,700 right away. And there are 90 known lead (properties) and 71 more that still need to be inspected.”
The mayor added not every homeowner will take the loan from the city.
Some property owners were provided state grants to make the replacements, which must be used by June 1 or the grant money will be given to another property owner. Hansen said the grants motivated people to get the replacements completed quickly.
Other board action:
• Tabled amending the municipal code regarding fences and walls. Alderperson Jason Schoenwetter wanted to know if an electric fence could be allowed in a residential area if it were surrounded by a chain link or other type of fence. Since the alder was absent, the council decided to table any discussion until a future meeting.
• Authorized purchasing a JD 1025R tractor at the cost of approximately $14,000. The initial price was roughly $21,230 but the city received a $7,000 trade-in credit for its previous tractor.
• Approved the sale of a $925,000 taxable general obligation promissory notes, a $945,000 taxable general obligation refunding bonds, and a $1,170,000 general obligation promissory notes.
