Conditional use permits were the topic of the day at the Waterloo Town Board’s Dec. 11 meeting.
Representatives of Rancho los Girasoles, 7755 Highway 89, were looking to modify the venue’s current conditional use permit to allow for new operating hours, but the town board tabled the measure until its February meeting.
The events center, which launched in July, has been open on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 p.m. until midnight. Taking over the former location of the Pine Knoll Supper Club, the property now hosts private events, public dances and family festivals under new ownership.
The requested new operating hours would be Monday through Thursday from 4-11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday until 2 a.m., along with possible outdoor festivals from noon until 8:30 p.m.
“You want to modify a conditional use permit and we didn’t really have the details until right now, so we’re not going to (approve) that now, but we can put it on the agenda and look at what you want,” Town Chairman Scott Hassett said
Because Hassett will not be at the board’s January meeting, he recommended that discussion hold until February. The board did approve a limited measure allowing Rancho los Girasoles to stay open on New Year’s Eve until 3 a.m.
“We want you to succeed in there,” Hassett said. “It’s great that someone is trying to do something with that place.”
The town board also tabled a request from Max Soucy of The Ranch Personal Training LLC, who is looking to obtain a conditional use permit for his pole barn at 9602 Doepke Road.
Jefferson County officials notified Soucy that the location of his physical training business is zoned for agricultural use only and that he must fill out a conditional use permit to rectify the situation.
Though the permit is subject to county approval, it must go through the town first. The town board will vote at its January meeting on whether to recommend the permit to the county.
Other board action:
• The board unanimously approved a donation of $200 to the Jefferson County Clean Sweep hazardous waste collection.
