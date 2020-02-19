Voters in the Marshall School District have narrowed down the field of who will be on the April 7 ballot for the two school board seats. The results of Tuesday’s election show Eric Armstrong, Staci Abrahamson, Eli Bauer and Justin E. Rodriguez receiving the most ballots cast in their favor.
According to the Dane County Clerk’s Office website, Armstrong was the top vote-getter with 215 votes, or 22.3 percent. Abrahamson received 202 votes and Bauer netted 155 votes. Rodriguez’ 137 favorable ballots put him in the final spot for the spring election.
Not advancing in the race are Jill Misiewicz and Christie Eilders who received 126 and 118 votes respectively.
In the Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice race, Marshall voters favored incumbent Daniel Kelly with 141 votes but challenger Jill Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit judge, was not far behind, garnering 132. Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone received 39 votes.
Medina voters also favored Kelly, with 106 votes compared to Karofsky’s 77 and Fallone’s 32.
Overall, Dane County overwhelmingly favored Karofsky over Kelly – she earned 63.5 percent of the votes compared to his 20 percent.
According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office website, the City of Waterloo went in the opposite direction of the village, giving Fallone 327 votes with Karofsky receiving 285 while Kelly received the lowest votes with 170. The town of Waterloo followed a similar pattern – Fallone, 123; Karofsky, 104; and Kelly, 71.
The Dodge County Clerk’s office website showed in the town of Portland, Kelly earned 77 votes compared to Karofsky’s 23 and Fallone’s 13. A total of 113 town residents cast ballots Tuesday.
The Dane County Clerk’s website indicated 316 people voted in Marshall and 217 eligible voters in the town of Medina cast ballots.
The Jefferson County Clerk’s website showed 329 city of Waterloo residents voted and 123 town residents participated in the election.
Based on the overall results of the Supreme Court Justice race, Kelly and Karofsky will face one another in the April 7 election.
Other races that will appear for local voters on the April 7 ballot will be for two uncontested Marshall Village Board seats, two uncontested Waterloo City Council seats, one uncontested Waterloo School Board seat, two uncontested Town of Medina Board seats, three contested Waterloo School Board seats, and the presidential preference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.