Anyone younger than 18 in Marshall found vaping in a public place or having vaping materials will face a fine from the police department. The village board approved an ordinance Sept. 10 designed for the police department to enforce vaping on school property.
Lt. Kristine Quam said so far there was one student caught vaping on school property since the start of the 2019-2020 school year. She said vaping with flavored substance and water is dangerous, but nicotine is often not in the devices when found on a student.
“It is a loophole,” Quam said. “We can’t then do anything when the school calls us.”
The school can enforce its policy, the but the police department cannot fine the student, she added.
But the ordinance passed by the village board would change all of that.
“The kids are getting caught, but there are no consequences,” said Quam. “We would be able to write tickets.”
The ticket will be a fine of $168.10. Quam said that last school year, there were around 25 to 35 students caught with vaping materials.
Dog park ordinances passed
The board passed two ordinances for the village’s new dog park. The first is to ensure each person who brings a canine to use the park purchases a pass. A person who violates this in any 12-month period will be subject to a fine of not less than $25 and nor more than $50 for the first time and not less than $50 or not more than $100 for the second offense in a 12-month period. For the third offense, the fine will be no less than $100 and not more than $200. For the four or more times, the person may be subject to a forfeiture of not less than $200 and not more than $300.
The same penalty structure will be enforced for the ordinance related to dog park policies not being reinforced. These rules include not having a violent dog in the park, making sure the dog is up to date on rabies vaccination with appropriate tags, and restraining and leashing the canine when in the “off leash” area.
Capital Improvement Plan kicks off budget process
“This officially begins the budget process,” said village administrator Adam Ruechel after presenting Marshall’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
According to the CIP, the budget is designed with a five-year plan so village officials can plan for certain expenditures. This provides a more thorough rationale of the budget process and expenses, the a favorable rating through credit agencies and better planning of funding resources.
Each department met and worked with Ruechel in developing the plan. Parks and recreation department budgeted $15,000 for a pickleball court at Deerhaven Park and for a basketball upgrade at Riverview Park in 2020. A few highlights for the Marshall Community Library is $20,000 for library windows and $10,000 for LED lighting for 2020, while $60,000 for parking lot improvements and upgrades is an option for 2021.
For the village government portion, Ruechel said the goal will be towards building a new village building or to making major upgrades. A building study will begin to be done in 2020, with construction projected in 2022. Ruechel projects the cost to be at $2.5 million.
Starting in 2021, he said that the village will be replacing its file cabinets, two a year with a total of eight. A first estimate from has each cabinet at about $4,500. Another expense around 2021 is updating or designing another comprehensive plan, with an anticipated cost of $60,000.
Ruechel said the 2020 budget will be approved by Nov. 13.
Other board information
Ruechel reported the campground made $291,205.17, a 31 percent increase from last year. Camp manager Dana Voit said having an evening train ride once a month was very popular for the guests.
“People liked it,” she said. “We want to get more people in during the week (to use the campground).
Additionally, the village administrator has communicated with State Representative Barbara Dittrich, who represents Marshall, the need for the Highway 19 and 73 bridge to be repaired and fixed. Ruechel said the bridge was on the schedule for 2025.
