People traveling on Sullivan Road in the Town of Portland will soon be required to slow down. The Portland Town Board voted Oct. 17 to lower the speed limit to 45 mph. Currently, the road – like other unposted roads in the town – has a 55 mph speed limit. The road has several curves as it goes north-south, but is a straightaway between Stark Road and Tri-County Road.
During the September meeting, a local resident who regularly travels Sullivan Road reported seeing a vehicle accident where the driver was likely speeding and the vehicle ended up going off the road. She asked the board if it would consider reducing the speed limit on the road.
“I don’t want to be callous, but you could reduce it to 15 mph and people would still speed on that road because there’s not someone there to enforce it,” Supervisor Tom Crave said.
Chairman Jeff Spoke said in the past, the town had a Dodge County Sheriff deputy assigned to Portland who he would be able to call to request additional patrol or report problems.
Supervisor Kurt Keach said the town has a few 45 mph signs so it will not need to purchase any.
The board plans to put up two new speed limit signs on Sullivan Road where it intersects with Giese Road and Stark Road.
Other board action:
• Approved signing a contract with the Rural Town Group (also known as the Reeseville fire group) for fire protection services for a portion of the town.
• Approved purchasing three quad-axle truckloads of salt before the end of the year at the price of $123/ton. The board estimated the three loads would contain a total of 60-70 tons of the melting material. Due to a higher than anticipated salt purchase, the board will need to adjust the 2019 budget accordingly.
• Discussed applying for the Department of Transportation’s multimodal local supplement grant. The board will take action on submitting an application if it so desires at its November meeting.
• Approved amending the 2019 budget for higher than anticipated costs for highway maintenance and animal control services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.