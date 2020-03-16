Sleepy Hollow Lane and Riverview Drive in Marshall are set to receive much-needed improvements.
The village board awarded a contract to GMS Excavators on March 10, which will bring a replacement sanitary sewer to Sleepy Hollow Lane. The contract also calls for a repaving of a portion of Sleepy Hollow Lane and Riverview Drive.
Bids for the projects were opened Feb. 27, with GMS coming in with the lowest proposal of $104,820, Public Works Director Brian Koll said.
The board authorized Koll to pursue a new sewage removal contract at a rate of up to $40 per 1,000 gallons. The contract would be for the removal and land-spreading of sludge from the village’s wastewater treatment plant from 2020 through 2024.
Koll can choose between either United Liquid Waste Recycling, the village’s current contractor, or Badger State Waste, which proposed a removal rate of $40 per 1,000 gallons.
The village’s current five-year contract with United Liquid Waste Recycling is ending this year, which featured a removal rate of $22.50 per 1,000 gallons, though the rate would now increase to $52 per 1,000 gallons in a new contract. Koll recommended selecting Badger State Waste for the contract, though the board asked him to try to negotiate with United to see if they would match the $40 per 1,000 gallons rate.
Parks and Recreation upgrades approved
The village’s Parks and Recreation Department is enhancing its maintenance capabilities and is introducing new safety measures to Converse Park.
The board approved the purchase of a Scag lawn mower and a John Deere ballfield groomer, which will replace a 2014 mower and 1995 groomer, respectively. The new mower will cost $13,663 and the groomer will cost $14,079, both of which were the lowest prices among all considered vehicles, Parks and Recreation Department Director Brandon Millner said.
The board also approved the use of up to $7,500 for purchasing custom safety nets, which will shield attendees of Converse Park from foul balls during baseball games. Millner said he is working with Beacon Athletics out of Middleton to design the nets.
“Somebody recently contacted me and wanted to make a $1,000 donation towards some type of project in the parks,” he said.
It was agreed that the donation would go toward buying a net that will cover the park’s concessions area from foul balls. A second net will cover the top of each ballfield’s backstops, preventing foul balls from moving between both of the fields.
The first net will cost around $2,500 while the second will cost no more that $5,000, Milner said.
Other board action:
• Approved a pro-rated class A beer and a class A liquor for Caps & Corks Liquor, which is set to open at 518 Plaza Drive in April. The board also approved a tobacco license for the store, along with several operators licenses.
• Approved a rezoning request from Town of Medina residents Ron Jacobson and Leola Foti. The request was necessary as their 5529 Box Elder Road property is within a mile of Marshall.
• Sauk City-native Caleb Larsen is joining the Marshall Police Department as an officer, Police Chief John Nault said. Larsen’s official start date is March 16 and he will replace officer Matt DerManuelian, who has joined the Mount Horeb Police Department.
Nault also announced Officer Joe Nickel will be stepping down from his role as school resource officer. Officer Dayne Retallick will take over Nickel’s duties at the start of next school year, while Nickel will become a patrol officer.
• The March 25 planning commission meeting will feature a revised conditional use permit request to locate a used car dealership and repair center at the former Kwik Trip car wash lot, Village President John Schuepbach said.
