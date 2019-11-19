Town of Medina residents voted to exceed the state’s allowable tax levy Nov. 13 when electors voted on the 2020 budget during a special town meeting of electors, which was immediately followed by the regular monthly town board meeting.
The town chairman and supervisors approved a $575,838 tax levy, which represented a 2 percent increase from the 2019 original budget. Town Chairman Todd Weinberger said the 2020 levy includes the 1.5 percent exceeding the allowable town tax levy for a total of $8,504. A resolution to exceed the allowable tax levy for the 2020 budget and all budgets hereafter by 1.5 percent was unanimously approved.
Resident and former board chairman and clerk Ron Jacobson wanted to know if Weinberger had a plan in place if the electors didn’t agree with exceeding the state allowed tax levy. Weinberger said the board would look to make cuts in the amount of $8,504 if necessary.
One of the most significant changes between the 2019 and 2020 budgets was the conservation and development expenses, which will increase by 319 percent to $8,581. Weinberger said this can be attributed to the $6,000 budgeted for the costs related to updating the town’s comprehensive plan.
On the revenue side of the 2020 budget, the intergovernmental revenue is expected to increase by 20 percent for a total of $182,557, which represents a $30,987 increase from the 2019 original budget.
The mill rate calculation was not available as of The Courier’s deadline.Looking at the 2019 adjusted budget, Weinberger said the revenues were more than originally budgeted as were expenses. The numbers presented at the Nov. 13 meeting showed the town’s adjusted revenues of $914,379 and total expenses at $905,124; the original budget numbers were $778,964 and $748,964 respectively.Property rezoned from farmland preservation to recreationalThe board also approved rezoning property owned by Trek Trails LLC from farm preservation to recreational. Supervisor Phillip Braithwaite said the company owns 86 acres, which are used for bicycle trails, located off of Canal Road; one acre has already been rezoned to recreational. The supervisor said the company would also like to build a 2,700-square foot structure on the property.
A representative from Oliver Construction, which is working with Trek Trails, said there would need to be a driveway to the structure, but it would not be used for regular car traffic. The construction firm’s representative anticipates the only traffic to be from caterers and other vendors. There would be no parking lot, though it may be necessary to install a handicapped parking stall to meet ADA requirements.
Braithwaite noted because a structure is being built on the property, there will need to be access for emergency service vehicles.
Weinberger mentioned he was concerned that people using the Trek Trails structure would be parking on Canal Road to access the building. The Oliver Construction representative said in the majority of instances, people would be shuttled to the property from the Trek Bicycle headquarters or would bike to the location. The only exception may be when Trek Trails hosts the high school mountain bike competition, he said.
It was reiterated that the Trek Trails are not open to the public.
Other board action:
• Approved a retail alcohol license for Whisper Klawitter who will be taking ownership of the bar currently known as The Dock, 50 Highway 19.
• Decided to hold a special meeting on Nov. 20 to discuss what, if any, road projects it would like to submit to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s multimodal local supplement grant.
