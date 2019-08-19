Local officials from across Dane County, including Marshall, are agreeing to team their efforts and confront climate change head-on, County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway announced Aug. 15. The two were part of a first of its kind collaboration bringing together elected officials, administrators, and staff who work on sustainability issues from nearly two dozen cities, villages, and towns in Dane County.
“We are excited to bring the many communities that make up Dane County together to advance our shared mission of tackling climate change and advancing clean, green energy projects,” said Parisi. “By uniting in a shared vision, we can work together to support our sustainability efforts, positively impact the environment, and set the stage for others to follow suit.”
“Madison is proud to be part of a of the Sustainability Leaders Collaborative which will move forward initiatives on clean energy, green infrastructure and resilience across Dane County,” said Rhodes-Conway. “By facing the challenges of climate change together, municipalities are moving our communities toward a more sustainable future.”
The officials met and agreed to create four working groups to collaborate on ideas moving forward:
1. Solar development
2. Renewable fuel usage for municipal fleets
3. Energy efficiency/sustainability for facilities
4. Green infrastructure to manage run-off from heavy rain events
The Sustainability Leaders Collaborative will re-convene this winter to review progress made by the work groups and develop implementation plans for using sustainable strategies in both the public and private sectors.
Dane County, the City of Madison, and a number of other local communities have agreed to achieve 100 percent sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, and implementing practices that help improve resiliency for extreme weather events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.