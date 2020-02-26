The approval of monthly general distributions, payroll and preliminary treasurer and budget reports highlighted a brief regular Waterloo City Council meeting held Thursday.
General distributions in the amount of $2,014,975.75 and a payroll in the amount of $108,405.85 along with preliminary treasurer and budget reports were all approved by the council.
In other business, volunteers are needed for both sold out Charlie Berens comedy performances that will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the Waterloo Firemen’s Park pavilion.
Berens, the creator of Manitowoc Minute YouTube videos, will perform on Saturday, March 7, at 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
The Friends of Firemen’s Park are organizing the event and proceeds from the two comedy performances will benefit Waterloo Firemen’s Park renovations.
Anyone interested in volunteering during the event or for information on the Friends of Firemen’s Park group can contact Waterloo Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn at 920-478-3025 or at parks@waterloowi.us.
The soon to be retired city of Waterloo Christmas decorations are now available for purchase at $50 each. Anyone interested in purchasing a decoration can contact Waterloo City Hall at 920-478-3025. Proceeds from the sale and donations will benefit the Christmas/street light beautification fund.
In other business, the council:
• Approved operator’s licenses to Brandon Columbus and Mackenna Schwartz for the period ending June 30, 2021.
• Tabled a resolution regarding 2019 financial carry over approvals until the March 5 regular council meeting.
• Tabled an on-street winter parking permit to John Yerke of 520 Bradford Drive pending further information regarding driveway and garage space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.