A Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) road ratings report was presented by Mitch Leisses of Kunkel Engineering Group to the Waterloo Common Council during its regular council meeting July 11.
PASER road ratings are based on the condition of existing roadways in municipalities and what types of repairs/constructions might be needed.
The city of Waterloo has over 18 miles of roadways with the majority of the roadways being asphalt. During the rating process, roads are evaluated for surface defects, surface deformations, cracks, potholes and environmental causes of deterioration.
PASER road ratings range from 10 as a top rating to one as a low rating that will require new road construction.
“Every odd year the state requires each municipality to go out and score the roadways throughout their municipality. We did that recently for the city of Waterloo and after we’re done, what we do is take that data and put it into the state system – the WISSLR System (Wisconsin Information System for Local Roads). We (then) take that data out and come up with an average score for the overall city,” Leisses said.
Leisses noted that in 2011, the city of Waterloo had an overall score of 6.05 and it continued to drop through the years with a 2017 score of 5.385.
The 2019 score was 5.561 which Leisses said was “good news” and he encouraged the city of Waterloo to continue the work they have been doing over the next few years.
“As you can see from the ratings, there is an improvement in ratings over the last two years, which is a change in the previous trends over the past six to eight years. This indicates the city (of Waterloo) should continue to allocate additional dollars to the maintenance fund whenever possible,” Leisses said in a letter dated July 1 addressed to Waterloo city Clerk/ Treasurer Mo Hansen.
Leisses noted that potential road projects should not be based on the road conditions alone and water main break issues and utility and sanitary sewer needs should also be taken into consideration. He also recommended a pavement analysis to determine which projects are feasible within the city of Waterloo’s budget.
In other business, the council approved a certified map to expand lots 30 and 31, located at 520 and 530 McKay Way, 15 feet south into the municipally-owned outlet 6 contingent upon final approval by the city engineer.
“This was unanimously approved by the (Waterloo) Plan Commission contingent upon the city engineer approving a final map presentation by the surveyor, which is standard practice,” Hansen said.
Hansen noted that there is a direct interest in building on one of the two lots with a very specific housing plan that would require the additional 15 feet and it will not interfere with the existing utility easements.
The council also approved several ordinance amendments recommended by the Waterloo Public Safety and Property Committee.
A section of an ordinance pertaining to the definition of alarm systems of the municipal code was amended to read, “a single occupant residence that has an automated alarm system that will activate an alarm company or a multi occupancy residence that is owned by a single person or company for profit.”
A section of an ordinance pertaining to false alarms of the municipal code was amended to read, “an alarm user shall pay to the Waterloo Fire Department within 10 days after activation, the following service fees for false fire alarms which occur within a calendar year (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31) – first false alarm, $0; second false alarm, $100; and each subsequent false alarm, $300.”
“What this ordinance does is changes the location that the user pays the fee and it will go to the fire department versus the clerk treasurer. Within 90 days after activation, the service fees change from violations within a 6-month period to a calendar year and the amount for the third and subsequent offense increases from a $200 per violation to $300 per violation,” Alderman Tim Thomas said in regards to the false alarm ordinance amendment.
The striking and recreation of the burning regulations amendment of the municipal code was created to include burning permit information in the ordinance.
“It’s basically taking what’s on the actual burn permit right now and just putting it into an ordinance,” Waterloo Fire Chief Wes Benisch said in regards to the burning regulations amendment.
In other business, with the exception of an abstaining vote by Angie Stinnett, the council denied a legislative review grievance request from Maureen Giese in regards to a recent Waterloo Parks Commission meeting.
Giese expressed her concerns with her request for a boulder with a plaque bearing the name “Fox Park” that she wanted at the property located as 720 W. Madison St., comments that were made at the meeting and the promptness of written documentation of meeting minutes.
During the Waterloo Parks Commission meeting, the boulder request was denied and Giese commented that “it was not handled correctly” prompting her to file her legislative review grievance.
“They (the Waterloo Parks Commission) put it (the boulder request) on the agenda so it was voted on and it was voted down so I’m not sure why there can be a grievance filed against that. It was procedurally handled correctly,” Mayor Jeni Quimby said adding that Hansen had completed municipal code and state law research on Giese’s grounds for the grievance and she (Quimby) has read and reviewed everything on the research.
Other business
• Approved operator’s licenses to Nicole Haag, Kyle Neitzel, Scott Quimby, Christine Radloff, Karla Robillard and Monica Root for the period ending June 30, 2021.
• Tabled the fermented malt beverages and/or intoxicating liquor, class “B” beer and class “B” liquor license application for Colin Gorder agent for Katie Creek, LLC (The Bridge) located at 134 E. Madison St.
There have been several attempts to contact Gorder in regards to completing his agent appointment form and the 134 E. Madison St. property has been cited by the building and fire inspections teams for non-compliance due to a number of safety issues.
The license application will be tabled until all required paperwork is filed and all required repairs outlined by the building and fire inspectors have been completed.
