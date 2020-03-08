None of the local towns that applied for funds through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for multimodal local supplement grants received a portion of the $75 million. According to a release sent out Wednesday by the DOT, 84 towns, 34 cities and villages, and 34 counties will receive money from the program, to be used for local transportation projects.
The towns of Medina, Portland and Waterloo all submitted applications to obtain some money, which would pay 90% of the selected projects.
According to a release from the DOT, 1,030 towns applied for the grant with a total project values of $568 million. The department received 461 applications from cities and villages with total project values of $674 million and 105 applications from counties with a total project value of $225 million.
According to the release, Gov. Tony Evers said the selected projects will improve safety, connectivity and economic growth.
During the March 4 special Town of Medina Board meeting, Chairman Todd Weinberger said he was disappointed that the community did not receive any funds for any of the four projects it bid – two projects on Box Elder Road, a section of Missouri Road, and a section of Sherman Road.
“Townships can’t necessarily afford the upkeep on their roads now and we paid to have surveyors come out and bid on the possibility of getting grants to help with our roads,” he said. “Not only did we not get a grant, but we spent money with the hopes of getting it and we bid four projects.”
Weinberger said the number of towns which submitted applications demonstrated how towns are the most disadvantaged when it comes to having available money to repair and maintain the local roads.
Portland Chairman Jeff Spoke said the town submitted an application for grinding and repaving River Oaks Road, which is approximately 1.5 miles. The estimated cost for the work was $250,000.
“We still have to do something,” he said. “It really needs to be done but I don’t think we can afford to do that whole road at this time.”
According to Spoke, the town will likely just end up patching spots and possibly resealing River Oaks Road in hopes of “getting a little more life out of it so maybe we can redo it someday.”
Waterloo Town Chairman Scott Hassett said the board submitted an application for the municipality’s portion of Newville Road. He said this is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the town and Waterloo wanted to use the grant funds to resurface it. The project would have cost an estimated $600,000.
“There were more than 1,000 towns applying (for the grant),” Hassett said. “We knew our chances were low, but we couldn’t pass it up. We tried to make the argument that this is a commuter road.”
He said the town will now just have to continue its regular pothole repair for its segment of Newville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.