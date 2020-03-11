Dane County and Operation Fresh Start are set to bolster their partnership to provide youth with the opportunity to serve on conservation crews and gain valuable natural resource and park management skills in an outdoor setting, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced March 4.
Dane County put $124,000 toward this partnership in the 2020 budget. A resolution to pass Dane County’s agreement with Operation Fresh Start is expected to be approved at tomorrow night’s County Board meeting.
“Operation Fresh Start continues to be a great partner in our efforts to preserve and protect Dane County’s outdoor spaces,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “By exposing youth to our natural resources and the conservation practices we use to keep them healthy, we’re able to enhance the offerings of Dane County’s parks and ignite kids’ lifelong passion for the outdoors.”
For many youth, Operation Fresh Start serves as their first time in a professional setting. Participants work on everything from attendance and professional communication to hard skills that make them more competitive for desirable careers. Dane County has been partnering with Operation Fresh Start on this program since 2014, and currently employees two conservation crews.
The crews are a crucial part of Dane County Parks’ integrated natural resource management program. Led by highly trained crew leaders, the groups are able to help with a wide variety of tasks. Parks staff and volunteers work closely with the crews and crew leaders to provide them with training, tools, and follow-up support.
Those who serve on conservation crews are able to give back to their community in a meaningful way by helping to further the natural beauty of Dane County Parks. Through the completion of work on longstanding projects in Dane County Parks such as Silverwood, Festge, Prairie Moraine, and Pheasant Branch, participants are able to impact the landscape in ways that will be enjoyed by the community for decades to come. Another benefit to participants working on conservation crews is that they are enrolled in a state recognized Conservation/Forestry Pre-Apprenticeship Readiness Program, giving them a head start in these fields.
“Through their time working in Dane County Parks, participants gain a true appreciation for nature and the work that goes into maintaining park land,” said Cory Rich, Construction and Conservation Manager at Operation Fresh Start. “Many participants enter Operation Fresh Start with limited experience spending time outdoors. This increased comfort with the outdoors is the first step in creating the next generation of conservation allies within Dane County.”
The conservation crews work hard to eradicate invasive species year round, which can otherwise take over park land and crowd out native species. Using chainsaws, loppers, and brush cutters, Operation Fresh Start has made a tremendous impact on restoration projects at a number of Dane County Parks. The conservation crews are also a major part of Dane County’s spring park clean-up efforts. Throughout the month of April, crew’s work on mulching, winter debris clean-up, flipping snow-plow damaged sod, and other tasks that keep the Dane County park system looking beautiful.
In the fall, crews help collect native prairie seeds that are used to restore county-owned lands and improve existing prairie diversity. Diverse prairies provide a number of ecological services, such as carbon sequestration, stormwater retention, and pollinator habitat, among others. With the help of staff and volunteers, Operation Fresh Start was able to collect and process over 1,800 pounds of native seed from 190 native species last year—a total value of over $600,000. This seed will be used to help restore over 144 acres of county-owned lands and 30 acres of partner lands.
