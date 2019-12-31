People who tune into channels 991 and 992 will be seeing a clearer picture, thanks to an upgrade made to Waterloo cable access TV. Station director Jesus Burgos said the local stations were upgraded Dec. 16 to high definition (HD).
Brugos said prior to the switch, the signal looked terrible on the air, which was one of the reasons for the upgrade. Additionally, members of the city council have been encouraging the change, the station director said.
Another reason for the switch? The evolution of technology.
“We’re upgrading because the equipment that we using for analog is not going to be serviced anymore – it’s outdated,” he said. “We have to upgrade so it can continue to be serviced in the future.”
Brugos said HD removes the “snow,” blurry images and shadows that plague analog TV. He said the upgrade make images “crystal clear compared to what television used to look like before.”
High definition also provides the wide-aspect ratio, similar to how movies are screened at theaters, and how current TV screens are manufactured. The analog system uses a different aspect ratio and makes images appear distorted, Brugos said.
According to Brugos, there have been some issues with cable providers when it comes to upgrading local access channels. The communications do not want install fiber optic wires that would connect the station to a hub.
“We are upgrading to HD, but when we send it to them it gets converted downwards instead of upwards to analog,” he said. “It loses some of the HD quality.”
Even with the slight decrease in HD quality because of this, the images will still be better than when it was only analog.
The station director said the cable department has already spent $28,000 of the $30,000 budgeted for the upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.