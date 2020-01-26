Marshall may soon see economic growth if the village chooses to move forward with a couple of possible developments.
The village’s planning commission reviewed two separate development proposals at its Jan. 22 meeting, both of which may have public hearings in February. Madison-based real estate broker Lighthouse Commercial Real Estate LLC, which has been working with the village on listing lots around Whistle Street, reached out to Little Creek Construction LLC for managing a senior living residential project at the location.
Little Creek’s development agreement includes plans for the construction of three 16-unit buildings on the south side of Whistle Street, two of which must be for people ages 55 and older. In the case that the third building would not become senior housing, it would be built separate from the other two structures, a Little Creek representative said.
Rent for the housing would be around $900 for one bedroom and no more than $1,200 for two bedrooms. The development might also become a community-based residential facility focused on dementia care, the representative said.
“We’ve been talking about senior housing and the need (for it) for a long, long time, and this is really a breath of fresh air to have this come across the table tonight,” commission member Susan Wollin said.
Because the village owns the Whistle Street lot, the land would be given for free as an incentive for development. The location also falls within the village’s TIF District No. 2, which would allow the developers to request tax-increment financing assistance.
However, the site is not zoned for multi-family residential and will require a rezone request in a public hearing. Commission members are planning to hold the public hearing at their Feb. 26 meeting.
The commission also reviewed a conditional use permit request to locate a used car dealership and repair center at the former Kwik Trip car wash lot, 502 W. Main St. Commission member Sue Peck said the lot’s zoning does not allow conditional use exemptions for car sales, requiring a rezoning request.
The dealership and repair center would be enclosed with 6-foot white fence and may feature as many as 15 cars in the lot, though the planning commission would establish how many vehicles could be displayed.
Several attendees of the meeting resisted the idea of a dealership at the site, while commission members provided suggestions for other locations around Marshall. Village President John Schuepbach said he will meet with the dealership representatives to review alternate locations for the business.
Other commission action:
• Approved the relocation of a mobile home at 128 Blue Spruce Lane, which comes after the village board amended its mobile home ordinance Dec. 10 to allow exceptions to a rule prohibiting the relocation of buildings older than 20 years. Typically, this process would require commission approval first before going to the village board, but the board already gave its approval in December with the amendment passage.
• Recommended the village board prohibit planting trees and shrubs in the village terrace, with existing plants between the curb and the sidewalk scratching vehicles and blocking streetlights, Public Works Director Brian Koll said.
Log In
