Newville Road might soon receive much needed improvements, courtesy of state funding.
The Town of Waterloo is looking to apply for a Department of Transportation multimodal local supplement grant, in which the state would pay for up to 90 percent of a single transportation project, while the municipality would pay the remaining 10 percent. The Waterloo Town Board decided Nov. 13 that Newville Road would be the best choice to receive road improvements, but it took no formal action.
The road runs from the east side of Highway O all the way down to Highway B. The improvement project, which might include resurfacing the road with blacktop and restoring its ditches, would end where the road crosses into the Town of Lake Mills.
The board will look to approve the decision at the town’s Dec. 2 budget meeting. Applications for the DOT grant are due Dec. 6.
The program will be “very competitive,” Town Chairman Scott Hassett said.
Town Supervisor Jeremy Ellis initially suggested Town Hall Road and Newville Road as possible candidates for the improvements.
“The two roads that I know that are traveled probably the most are Town Hall and Newville,” Ellis said. “Yeah, we have worse roads, but (those) are two major ones that I think the most traffic are on in this township.”
The board eventually settled on Newville, as it is the longer of the two roads. Supervisor Larry Holzhueter cautioned that a longer road project would cost more for the town, but Hassett said the town wouldn’t have to begin the project immediately and would have plenty of time to set aside the appropriate funding.
Other board action:
• The town board updated their annual contract with the Watertown Humane Society. The town will pay $1,188, an $46 increase from last year. The contract also includes an increase in quarantine fees from $200 to $250 for animal owners.
• The town board will discuss Jefferson County’s broadband initiative at an upcoming meeting. The county is looking to expand broadband internet access throughout the area. To take a survey for assisting the initiative, visit jefferson.connectwisconsin.com.
