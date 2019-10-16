The Town of Waterloo Board acknowledged John’s Disposal has done a great job as the refuse removal company for the municipality, but at the Oct. 9 meeting, decided to go with a new company for its trash and recycling removal. The board approved a five-year contract with Badgerland Disposal, which had the lowest bid.
The Milton-based company put in a bid of $14.97 for weekly garbage pick-up and alternative week recycling removal in 2020 that would incrementally increase to $17.51 in 2024. As of now, John’s Disposal charges $16.95. The contract would include a scheduled monthly bulk pick-up; a separate charge would be incurred for any items picked up outside of the regularly set bulk pick-up day. Additionally, two tires per month and a total of eight tires per year would be removed free of charge with anything beyond that amount requiring an extra free. Even though Badgerland offered a biweekly garbage pick-up, the board determined to go with the weekly option for the town’s 322 residences.
Furthermore, in talking with community members, many noted their favor for Badgerland Disposal.
Supervisor Larry Holzhueter explained the municipality decided to go out for bid because John’s Disposal was switching from manual removal to automated collection using large carts. This would change the cost of the service.
Board Chairman Scott Hassett said the company had great references and were reported to be easy to work with.
Holzhueter mentioned Badgerland does have a fuel surcharge if diesel is more than $3.25 per gallon but in talking with other municipalities contracted with the company have reported not needing to pay the fuel charge.
Company representative Kris Roesken was asked by Badgerland’s bid came in so low. In turn, he said a better question would be why John’s Disposal’s bid came in so high.
Roesken said the company would order the new carts for the town as soon as possible in order to get the containers to residences by the end of December. Service with Badgerland is slated to begin in January and communication of the pick-up schedule will be sent out to residents.
Newville Road repairs coming
The board OK’d spending no more than $5,700 to put blacktop on a portion of Newville Road.
Holzhueter said more work was needed on an area that during the summer was filled with gravel and base.
“Otherwise, we’re going to have the snowplow guy taking that all out,” he said, adding the 60-feet length of Newville Road should be blacktopped.
Based on estimates, the price for blacktopping should be no more than $5,700. Holzhueter inquired if the town had money to pay for the project.
Town Clerk Cindy Schroeder said the municipality is already over budget in some areas but should have roughly $13,000 available until the end of the year that can be used to fund the blacktopping.
Holzhueter mentioned a culvert needs to be replaced on Toppe Road, but the town could hold off on the repair in order to get the blacktop project completed.
Other board action:
• Learned about a transportation funding program where the state would pay 90 percent of a project and the municipality would be responsible for 10 percent. Hassett said the competitive grant program puts an emphasis on the economic benefits the transportation project will have on the municipality. The project could cost between $50,000 and $3.5 million and would need to be completed in six years.
Hassett suggested the board think about what type of local projects could qualify for the funding and bring the ideas to the November meeting. The deadline to apply is Dec. 6.
• Approved paying $1,750 to hire a firm to conduct a professional PASER rating on the town’s roads.• Appoved Dec. 2 as the annual budget meeting.
