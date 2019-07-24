An emergency funding request for the replacement of air conditioning units at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library was denied by the Waterloo Common Council during Thursday’s brief regular council meeting.
Library director Kelli Mountford had reported during the June KJM Library Board of Trustees meeting that three of the existing air conditioning units were not working and two were not functioning at full capacity.
Five 3.5-ton phase condenser commercial replacement air conditioning units were installed by Cardinal Heating and Air Conditioning of Sun Prairie for a total cost of $23,150. The library was seeking an emergency funding request of $11,575 to assist with the overall costs.
“The finance committee discussed the emergency fund request from the library to pay half the costs of the replacement of the air conditioning units. The finance committee recommended that this be denied,” said Alderman Tim Thomas.
Additionally, the council tabled funding and entering into an agreement for roof consulting services for the Waterloo Municipal Building, 136 N. Monroe St., the Waterloo Fire Department building, 900 Industrial Lane, and Waterloo Public Works Department buildings, 211 Hendricks St.
“We sent out numerous RFP (request for proposal) requests. Very simply, what we are trying to do is enter into an agreement with a professional that would specifically review the roof of this building, the fire department and then two structures that are public works buildings,” said Waterloo Clerk/ Treasurer Mo Hansen. “On July 2, we published and sent out a RFP and we received seven and the mayor (Jeni Quimby) and I had a chance to review them today. The deadline was 4 p.m. today and there was not one vendor that jumped out and we didn’t have time to check references and so forth.”
Hansen requested the council consider tabling entering into the agreement for roof consulting services and noted it would be brought back before the council in two weeks for further consideration.
A number of upcoming concerts and events were also noted during Thursday’s council meeting.
Sam Battenberg will perform at Waterloo Firemen’s Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m. followed by The Rotations and their mix of ‘60s and ‘70s music at 6 p.m.
Both performances are part of the Waterloo Firemen’s Park Summer Concert Series featuring free musical entertainment and food and beverage purchases throughout the evening.
The KJM Library will host a family movie night on July 30 at 3 p.m. Visitors are invited to watch the movie “Ugly Dolls” and enjoy popcorn during the event.
The KJM Library summer reading program will conclude with a celebration on Aug. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library.
The celebration will feature free snow cones, a picture scavenger hunt, outside inflatables and the Scholastic Book Fair.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the July 11 regular meeting minutes.
- Approved a payroll of $77,473.16 for the month of June.
- Approved general distributions for the month of June in the amount of $597,130.38.
- Approved the treasurer and budget reports for the month of June.
The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.