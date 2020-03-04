This weekend, approximately 800 people will be taking in a comedy showcase at Waterloo Firemen’s Park featuring Charlie Berens. While attendees will be laughing at the Manitowoc Minute host’s stories and jokes on Saturday, the city’s parks department will also have a reason to smile – ticket sales alone have brought in $28,400 to boost the budget.
According to Waterloo Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn, the Friends of Waterloo Firemen’s Park are covering all costs related to the event including paying for Berens’ appearance.
All of the funds raised through the event, including any beverage sales occurring that day, goes to the Friends of Firemen’s Park, Haberkorn said.
“They will be using the funds to help with projects on the prioritization list that the Parks and Public Works Departments have put together for Firemen’s Park,” he said.
Among the improvements set for the park in 2020 are sewer work, masonry work at the entrance and renovations to the baseball field with an estimated cost of $145,000. Including the 2020 projects, the city in its most recent capital improvement fund has set out $600,000 in total park renovations through 2024.
Haberkorn said after seeing the number of people interested in Saturday’s comedy night, which was first announced online in late December, he determined there was a need for a second show.
“I was thinking that the tickets would all sell out, but I did not think it would only take less than 5-10 minutes for the VIP seats and 36 hours for all of the tickets to be gone,” the parks coordinator said. “We have individuals from all around the area, not just local. Folks from Janesville, Milwaukee, Madison area and even Green Bay.”
The department also recently received funds from the 50th Birthday Bash hosted by Scott Quimby and Adam Pearsall in January. According to a report submitted by Haberkorn to the parks committee, approximately $2,000 was collected in donations and $1,800 was raised through sales at the bar; all of the proceeds were donated back to the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.