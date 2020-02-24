When Town of Portland residents want to install a driveway or make an addition to their home, they will no longer contact Richard Yelk. Following a vote at Thursday’s town board meeting, General Engineering Company, headquartered in Portage, will take on the responsibility as Portland’s zoning administrator.
During the Dec. 19, 2019 Portland Town Board meeting, Dion Okerson, a certified building inspector with General Engineering, explained the business could provide more services to the town than it was already contracted for, which includes issuing permits for new single- and two-family dwelling units, and residential and commercial electrical upgrades.
Board chairman Jeff Spoke and clerk Nancy Thompson met with Okerson prior to the February meeting to discuss what type of services General Engineering could offer the town.
Spoke said by contracting with an outside company, it would remove some of the liability from the town and Yelk. Additionally, Portland would receive a percentage of the permit fees charged by General Engineering.
“They would interpret out current zoning for permits,” Spoke said, adding over the years Yelk has found some discrepancies among the town’s zoning code that General Engineering might be able to help clear up.
Yelk feels confident in Okerson and General Engineering’s abilities to provide this service to the town.
“We’ve been pretty relaxed in the Town of Portland for a while, but I’d prefer the liability to be on someone else,” the town chairman said. “We can have a professional do the work instead of us getting the phone calls on issues that we see once a year and then we’re hauling out the (zoning) book to read the same thing you read a year ago to figure out what’s the right way to go.”
Spoke said the town may take a bit of a financial hit by outsourcing the service, but he’s OK with it. He noted the revenue from permits should still try to be as close to what was in the 2020 budget as possible.
Based on the board’s vote, the town will collect 20 percent of the permit fees issued by General Engineering for the following projects: decks, accessory buildings, driveways, detached garages, agricultural buildings, electrical work, in-ground pools, additions or alterations to homes built pre-1980, commercial buildings, and outdoor wood-burning furnaces. The board will seek out guidance from the business to determine if permits should be required for residing residences or building grain bins.
This change will be effective March 1 and the information will be included in the town’s annual report mailed to residents in a couple of months.
“We appreciate the work and the heck you’ve gone through,” Spoke told Yelk.
Other board action:
• Tabled taking action on a decision to reside the town hall until additional bids could be collected. Yelk believes the building’s siding can be patched in some places and plans to submit a bid for that work. The board will determine if it chooses to replace all of the siding or just patch areas needing work.
• Approved hiring Keach Lawn Service LLC to mow both cemeteries located in the town at the cost of $1,400. Supervisor Kurt Keach abstained from voting.
• Decided to change the March meeting date to Tuesday, March 24 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
