“Every road needs something.”
This was how Town of Medina Chairman Todd Weinberger addressed the board when determining what road work should be completed in 2020. The annual conversation about the topic was discussed at a special March 4 town board meeting.
The chair said the town budgeted $70,000 for highway construction with $20,000 in the capital account.
Among the work being bid out is seal coating, slurrying, wedging, patching, and repairing culverts.
The town decided to accept bids for the following roads: Midway, Kraak, Feenstra, Friesland, Cherry, a portion of Highway 73, a portion of Highway 19, and a portion of West Medina.
“And then, patch, patch, patch,” Weinberg said.
Supervisor John Ward suggested the projects be completed with boiler slag, which is more durable, provides better traction, and can aid in melting snow on the road during the winter.
It was noted that just because a project is put out for bid does not mean the work will be completed this year.
Weinberger suggested next year, instead of spending all $70,000 for yearly highway construction costs, the town put some of that amount in the highway capital account for large-cost future projects.
“We know there’s some big construction costs coming up,” he said. “And we’re never going to be able to foot the bill on some of these big projects.”
Recycling center site
A majority of the meeting was spent plotting out the town-owned Missouri Road site, which the board would like to utilize for refuse and recycling and a possible new town hall/garage. Representatives from Keller Inc. were in attendance to discuss the proposed site plan.
No definite timeline has been set for the further development of the Missouri Road property, though it will continue to come before the board and be presented at the town’s annual meeting.
Weinberger presented the idea of having compactors on the property instead of just large dumpsters for the garbage and recyclable materials. A vote for purchasing or leasing a compactor was not taken as the item was not on the agenda.
“There’s been an issue with trash blowing around with the open dumpsters,” the chairman said, noting he and town patrolman Jim Hellenbrand went to check out a compactor used by the Town of Bristol at its dump site. “There’s no mess.”
Weinberger said the compactor would take up less space than just using dumpsters, adding the town could still keep some dumpsters so people could dispose of larger items.
The town would have the option to lease or purchase up to two compactors that would need to be emptied every three weeks. Currently, the dumpsters need to be emptied once a week.
Weinberger said the compactors need to be covered and mentioned the existing steel building on the Missouri Road property could be moved to serve as a covering for the compactors.
Installing one or more of the refuse devices would require amending the Missouri Road site plan. As it stands, Keller Inc. was already asked to change the proposed plan to reconfigure the future town hall/garage orientation.
“Are you really going to design a $1.5 million building around a trash compactor or do you first identify the orientation of the building?” Weinberger said.
The Keller Inc. associates will return to the board with an updated site plan to incorporate a different town hall/garage building orientation and integrating potential compactor locations.
