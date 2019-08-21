Construction woes spilled over at Waterloo Town Board’s Aug. 14 meeting as Airport Road residents believed dump trucks might be tearing up the road. The Lake Mills portion of the street was milled and repaved at the same time Jefferson County began work on Highway B in the same area.
“Why did they have to bust up Waterloo’s roads up when they could have busted up their own roads?” said resident Doug Beam. “When the spring frost hits, that road’s going to be all busted up.”
Beam continued to question why Airport Road didn’t have a weight limit posting.
“We should have something posted on our roads too,” he said.
Residents also said speeding has been a constant problem there as well. One person suggested installing speed limit signs on two blind corners. Glen Wolff said he could place a 45 mph sign there soon.
Town supervisor Larry Holzhueter said weight limit signs were removed at the suggestion of the town attorney because a local farmer using the road had a manure spreader which exceeded the posted limit.
In other action, Holzhueter and Chairman Scott Hassett approved a rezoning request for Steve Pappe and a driveway permit for Jake and Katie Bowling.
The Audubon Society requested a 60 foot by 20 foot pull-off on Hillview Road near their property on Springer Road.
“If the 63 acres of bird watching sanctuary property is to be used, we need a parking area. The road there is too narrow for people to park on now,” the group said.
The Audubon Society will pay for the cost of the parking area, which might also be used as a turn-around for school buses and town plowing operations. The parking area will be placed some distance from an existing driveway to ensure visitors don’t encroach on that property.
Holzhueter reported that Island Church Road was damaged shortly after it was repaved in June.
“A week or two after being seal-coated, hundreds of heavy manure tankers and forage semi’s harvesting hay took off the pea gravel, which made the tar bleed,” he said.
Scott Construction inspected the road and applied a layer of lime to cure and prevent oils from bleeding from the pavement. The town was billed $485 for time and material. Holzhueter said the local farmer may assist the town in recouping repair costs.
“I understand that farmers need to haul their manure or get their hay off -when its time, its time. But I was disappointed that we couldn’t fix this sooner. Or if they knew this might occur sooner, perhaps the lime could have been applied right away,” he said. “We may have to look to the future if this (damage) might happen in the future when we seal-coat other roads.”
