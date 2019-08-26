For the past several years, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) has been providing grants to expand broadband internet coverage to rural areas of the state. The Portland Town Board agreed to offer a letter of support at its Aug. 19 meeting for Dodge County’s grant application.
According to the PSC’s broadband office website, portions of Portland have advertised download speeds of 6.0 mbps and upload speeds of 1.0 mbps while other areas have download speeds of 1.0 mbps and upload speeds of 0.128 mbps.
Treasurer Carleen Benninger noted there have been times when her internet service is out for two to three days.
The board directed clerk Nancy Thompson to draft a letter of support for the grant, which will be brought to the September meeting for a final look before being sent as part of the county’s grant application.
In an update from discussion held at the July meeting, Chairman Jeff Spoke said he learned Hubbleton Brewing Company is allowed to operate similar to a bar under its conditional use permit.
