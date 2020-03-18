Zoning requests once again dominated the meeting agenda of the Waterloo Town Board.
The board approved three zoning items on March 11, while a fourth zoning request saw its first consideration.
Town resident Paul Marty received a conditional use permit allowing for the continued use of a salvage yard on his Blue Joint Road property. The board also rezoned an area containing the yard as A-2 “Agricultural and Rural Business.”
Two residents at the meeting opposed the zoning variance, citing the presence of debris found in the road while also objecting to the visual appearance of the salvage yard. Town Supervisor Larry Holzhueter said that the county may revoke Marty’s salvage license if he does not put up proper screening around the salvage yard.
“(The salvage yard) will help clean up the township,” Supervisor Jeremy Ellis added. “Some of these other places are so bad, maybe they’ll get cleaned up now.”
The board also approved a rezone of Ed Spieglehoff’s property on Rock Lake Road from A-1 “exclusive agricultural” to A-3 “agricultural/rural residential,” allowing for the creation of residential buildings on the site.
The board will ask county officials to look at the property for possible runoff and drainage issues, however, as the construction of buildings might increase flooding in the area, Holzhueter said.
“I don’t have a problem with any of it,” he said. “I just want to make sure we are covering our grounds.”
Another request for a rezone from A-1 to A-3 received board approval, allowing Doug Behm and Faye Veith to reclassify two parts of a property on Airport Road.
Finally, a request for a zoning variance and rezone of a property on Island Road came to the board for its first consideration. It will be on the board’s meeting agenda in April, Town Chairman Scott Hassett said.
Other town business:
• Approved the renewal of a 10-year gravel pit permit for resident Steve Homann.
• Announced a road evaluation tour set for at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, which will begin at town hall.
• The town is not accepting bids for a new snow plowing contract after realizing that its contract with Hartwig Excavating is for three years instead of just two.
