After a three-month hiring process, the Village of Marshall has hired a new administrator.
The village board unanimously approved the contract for Judy Weter in a meeting on Feb. 11 — she will begin as village administrator March 16. Weter was originally set to start a week earlier but asked for an extension, citing difficulties in finding a place to live in Marshall, Village President John Schuepbach said.
The board selected her from a field of four finalists on Feb. 7 to replace outgoing administrator Adam Ruechel, who left the role Jan. 3. The board worked with Public Administration Associates to assist the recruitment of the village administrator. The consulting firm previously helped with hiring Ruechel as administrator following the retirement of Sue Peck in 2017. There were 20 initial candidates for the role, which were narrowed down to nine by Jan. 20.
Weter is moving from Buckeye, Arizona, a suburb of the Phoenix metropolitan area, where she has worked since 2014 as the vice president of administration for Advanced Life Sciences. Before that, she lived in Wisconsin and was the village administrator of East Troy.
She has also served in various municipal roles in New Berlin and Johnson Creek and has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University, along with an accounting certificate from Draughon Business College.
“We are very excited to have Judy serving our community,” Village Clerk Lindsey Reno wrote in an email. “We are confident that she will exceed expectations here in Marshall.”
Schuepbach thanked Reno, Village Treasurer Denise Bleecker and police department office manager Deanna Chadwick for taking over the responsibilities of village administrator in the interim.
“These three ladies have stepped up, keeping us in operation,” he said.
Other board action:
• Announced a public hearing for a conditional use permit request to locate a used car dealership and repair center at the former Kwik Trip car wash lot, 502 W. Main St. The public hearing will take place during the planning commission’s Feb. 26 meeting.
• Approved a 19-year $425,000 trust fund loan from the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. The loan will be repaid annually with an interest rate of 3.75 percent and will be used for the purpose of financing land acquisition and cost payments for an apartment development.
• Voted against a recommendation of the parks committee to lock the village dog park during non-daylight hours, instead approving a sign to post the park’s hours.
• Approved an original alcohol beverage retail license application for The Badger Bar, 137 E. Main St., along with a trio of operators licenses.
• Public Works Director Brian Koll said the village is looking to replace a sanitary sewer on Sleepy Hollow Lane and will also replace the pavement on Riverview Drive and Sleepy Hollow Lane. Bids for these projects will open on Feb. 27, he said.
