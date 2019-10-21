A seven-year municipal trash and recycling services contract between the city and Badgerland Disposal, LLC was approved Oct. 17 by the Waterloo City Council; Advanced Disposal currently serves as the municipality’s waste removal company.
Kris Roesken, director of budget development for Badgerland Disposal, LLC, was present at the meeting and provided information to the council on the services Badgerland Disposal, LLC could provide to the municipality.
The seven-year contract would encompass a $11.44 monthly waste and recycling rate per resident in 2020, a $11.45 rate in 2021, a $11.76 rate in 2022, a $12.08 rate in 2023, a $12.42 rate in 2024, a $12.76 rate in 2025 and a $13.11 rate in 2026.
All monthly rates are based on a 65 or 95-gallon cart option available for both waste and recycling needs.
Currently the Waterloo monthly waste and recycling rate is $12.50 per resident.
“The amount that we collect is greater than the amount of the services charged. That was by design (and) the differences and variations of that amount have hit the general fund balance over a course of time,” Waterloo Clerk and Treasurer Mo Hansen said in regard to the current monthly rate.
It is also estimated that the city will save approximately $21,799.28 by choosing a seven-year contract as opposed to a five-year contract.
If the on-highway diesel fuel price decreases below $2.50 per gallon, a fuel rebate will be issued to each household. If the on-highway diesel price increases above $3.25 per gallon, a fuel surcharge will apply to each household.
The service collection day will be every Thursday and recycling collection will take place every other Thursday. A complete calendar outlining holidays and when service/recycling collection dates may change due to holidays falling on Thursdays will be sent to all residents in a welcome packet.
“We’ll send out a welcome packet which will include a letter telling (residents) about the service, who we are, what’s all included, what goes in what receptacle or what containers we’re going to be bringing out and an opportunity to contact us directly if they want to request anything different, “ Roesken said. “If we have the opportunity to take on the city contract, we’re going to begin working on that communication process tomorrow.”
Residential curbside refuse, recycling and bulk waste collection as well as waste oil, white goods, electronic waste and tire collection would all be included in the Badgerland Disposal, LLC contract. Waste oil, white goods and electronics would require a phone call before the collection day to ensure the correct trucks are sent for the specified refuse collection.
“Rather than cancel service (due to weather), we delay sometimes, but we really go out of our way so we don’t have to cancel service for anybody,” Roesken said.
Warehouses to be permitted in commercial zones
With the exception of no votes by Aldermen Tim Thomas, Eric Rhynes and Jason Schoenwetter, the council approved an ordinance adding warehousing as a permitted use in commercial one (C1) zoning districts under certain conditions to Jeff and Cindy Tate, the owners of the Piggly Wiggly.
Tabled during the Oct. 3 council meeting, Mayor Jeni Quimby cast the tiebreaking vote allowing the Tate’s request to be approved.
“We had a request from Jeff and Cindy Tate, the owners of the Piggly Wiggly store, for a variance and they are looking to put in storage units. The (zoning board of appeals) committee denied the request for a variance as it did not meet the requirements. Out of that was a recommendation from the zoning board of appeals that the only way that it would be able to be done is if there was a change (in the ordinance),” Alderman Tim Thomas had said during the Oct. 3 regular council meeting prior to the tabling of the Tate’s request.
Under the current ordinance, warehousing units cannot be placed in a general commercial district and the recommended ordinance amendment would allow for “warehousing of 5,000 square feet or less, when an area equal to or greater than the same area on the same parcel is used as non-warehousing commercial use.”
“We purchased the whole building from the Lannoys and we purchased the Piggly Wiggly two years ago in November. It was our desire to lease out the extra space. We have a 30,000 square foot building. We have 22,500 square feet in the Piggly Wiggly, which is more than adequate for the store there. We were fortunate enough to be able to obtain a tenant with the Hometown Pharmacy and they opened not quite a year ago and they occupy about 2,500 square feet. We have right now about 4,500 square feet that’s available for lease,” Jeff Tate said adding that it’s his desire to lease out the 4,500 square feet of space to a business that would bring more commerce to Waterloo, but the space has remained empty for more than seven years.
Jeff Tate noted that the storage units would not alter the appearance of the outside of the building and traffic and hazardous waste issues would not be a concern. A security system would also monitor individuals entering and exiting the building space.
“We would still prefer to lease that space out to a business – that’s our preference all along. In the meantime, it would not be a lot of capital for us to put into it to have individual climate-controlled storage units,” Jeff Tate said. “It doesn’t benefit anyone for the space to stay empty.”
The updated and approved ordinance will allow the Tate’s request for the individual climate-controlled storage units to be placed in the unrented 4,500 square foot building space between the Waterloo Piggly Wiggly and Hometown Pharmacy.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a resolution requesting an exemption from county library tax. The estimated municipal 2020 library appropriation for Waterloo is $204,366.
Waterloo’s citywide trick-or-treat will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
A Maunesha River Alliance clean-up will be held on Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
Clean-up and volunteer opportunities can be found at the Maunesha River Alliance Facebook page or directed to Waterloo Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn at 920-478-3025.
Waterloo Fire Department Chief Wes Benisch reminded residents when they change their clocks for daylight saving on Nov. 3 to also change their smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries and to replace their furnace filters.
